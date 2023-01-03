ISL: Mumbai City thrash Odisha, regain top spot

Bhubaneswar: Lallianzuala Chhangte struck a brace and set up another as Mumbai City FC defeated hosts Odisha FC 4-2 to extend their winning streak to seven matches in the Indian Super League. Unbeaten in 12 matches, Mumbai secured their ninth win of the season to regain the top spot, two points clear of Hyderabad FC.

New York

Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer

Tennis great Martina Navratilova said today that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. In a statement released by her representative, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion said her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month.

Paris

Leaders Paris SG suffer first loss of season

French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain crumbled under pressure to lose 1-3 at Lens for their first defeat of the season as second-placed Lens cut the gap to four points and maintained their perfect home record.

Karachi

Conway century lifts New Zealand to 309/6 vs Pak

Opener Devon Conway led New Zealand’s early domination of Pakistan on Day 1 of the second Test with a knock of 122, before the hosts struck back in the final session to limit their opponents to 309/6. Conway stitched partnerships of 134 and 100 with Tom Latham and Kane Williamson, respectively. Agencies