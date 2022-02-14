ISL: Mumbai demolish Odisha to move to fourth

Margao: Mumbai City FC produced a dominating display to beat Odisha FC 4-1 in an Indian Super League match here today. A brace each from Igor Angulo (41st, 70th minutes) and Bipin Singh (47th, 73rd) were enough to secure three points that lifted Mumbai to the fourth spot on the table.

Madrid

Atletico secure last-gasp win in seven-goal thriller

A last-minute goal from substitute Mario Hermoso gave Atletico Madrid victory in a seven-goal thriller as they beat Getafe 4-3 at home in LaLiga on Saturday.

Sydney

Steve Smith suffers concussion in T20I

Star Australia batter Steve Smith was ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Sri Lanka after suffering a concussion while fielding during his side's win in Super Over in the second match. Smith suffered a concussion after landing on his head following a spectacular diving attempt to save a six in the final over. Agencies