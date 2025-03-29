ISL: NorthEast United FC set to play Jamshedpur FC in playoffs

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 29 (ANI): NorthEast United FC will play Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong in the second one-legged knockout game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs on Sunday, at 7:30 pm IST.

The Highlanders finished fourth in the league standings with 38 points from 24 games, securing 10 victories and eight draws. Jamshedpur FC ended up fifth, earning as many points from the same number of encounters, as both sides will target advancing into the semi-finals now, as per an ISL press release.

NorthEast United FC enter this fixture on a four-game unbeaten run against Jamshedpur FC (W3 D1), their joint longest such streak against the Red Miners. This will also be the first-ever playoff meeting between these two sides in ISL history.

Jamshedpur FC have endured recent defensive struggles, leaking three or more goals in each of their previous two league games. The Highlanders, contrastingly, have recorded consecutive clean sheets in ISL and could register their longest-ever shutout streak if they deny Jamshedpur FC a goal in this match. However, history suggests the Highlanders will be in for a challenge themselves in the playoffs, having conceded in all four of their previous games at this stage of the competition.

-NorthEast United FC's Offensive Dynamism

Dribbling Efficiency: NorthEast United FC have notched the best dribble success rate this season (50.3%) amongst all teams. A blend of individual brilliance alongside cohesive collective endeavours could see them create fissures inside the Jamshedpur FC defensive third.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Brilliance: The Moroccan attacker has netted four goals in just two ISL games against Jamshedpur FC. Another brace will make him just the third player in league history to notch two goals in a match thrice against the same opponent (Bartholomew Ogbeche vs Odisha FC) and Roy Krishna (vs Jamshedpur FC).

-Jamshedpur FC's Defensive Concerns

Defensive Woes: Jamshedpur FC have given away 35 goals in open play this season, the second-most by any side in a single ISL campaign. Encountering the second-highest scorers (NEUFC - 46 goals) in the league could prove out to be a tall task for the visitors in these circumstances.

Winless Playoffs Record: They have failed to win either of their previous two playoff games, falling 0-1 and drawing 1-1 against Kerala Blasters FC in the 2021-22 semi-finals. Khalid Jamil has the historic chance to bag the club's maiden victory at this stage of the ISL.

-Head-to-Head

NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other 16 times in ISL history. The Highlanders have won four encounters, while the Red Miners have emerged victorious on six occasions. Six matches have ended in draws.

Coaches Corner

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali outlined his side's objectives entering into the knockout.

"We need to be ready, not make any excuses, and score whenever chances come our way. We need to convert our opportunities and always be focused, and stop Jamshedpur FC's special style of play," he said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his pleasure at playing the ISL playoffs in Shillong.

"We are very happy to be in Shillong. There is a lot of love for football here. The stadium is looking fantastic, the crowd support is amazing, and we are looking forward to securing a positive result," he said.

-Nestor Albiach (11 goals) is two away from becoming NorthEast United FC's second-highest goal scorer in ISL history. The 32-year-old has found the back of the net six times and assisted once in the current campaign.

-Javi Siverio has scored six goals for Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2024-25. He has delivered 22 key passes and notched 107 touches inside the opposition's box.

-Rei Tachikawa recorded a goal and an assist in Jamshedpur FC's last match. If he contributes again, it will mark just the third time he has done so in back-to-back games in the ISL, but he is yet to register a goal contribution against the Highlanders. (ANI)

