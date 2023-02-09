ISL: NorthEast United hold East Bengal 3-3

Kolkata: Bottom-placed NorthEast United FC put up a much-improved show and gave East Bengal a run for their money but no team could score a winner and settled for a hard-fought 3-3 draw in the Indian Super League.

Dubai

World Test Championship final at Oval on June 7-11: ICC

The ICC today confirmed that the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between the top two Test-playing nations will take place at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11, with June 12 as the designated reserve day. Agencies