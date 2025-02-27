ISL: Odisha FC will look for maximum points against Mohammedan SC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): Odisha FC (OFC) will play Mohammedan SC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on February 28.

The home side has been defeated and drawn twice in their last five games, hampering their chances to make it to the top-6. They are at the seventh spot presently with 29 points from 22 games on the back of seven victories and eight draws, behind the sixth-positioned Mumbai City FC (MCFC) (32) by three points, but the Islanders (MCFC) have played a game fewer (21).

The Juggernauts (OFC) are also battling competition from East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC, who have 27 and 24 points from 22 and 21 encounters respectively. Odisha FC also hope that Mumbai City FC and/or NorthEast United FC drop points going forward for the Sergio Lobera-coached side to remain in contention for the further stages of the competition, a release said.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, have faced losses in all of their last five games and are at the bottom with 11 points from 21 games. They will try to make Odisha FC the third side that they possibly beat this season after Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC, but their recent form makes it a slightly tough task. They can, however, draw confidence from the fact that both of their wins this season have come on the road.

Odisha FC are unbeaten in their last three home games (W1 D2) in the ISL, and they will target to win consecutive home games for the first time since their four-game winning run from February- April 2024.

Odisha FC could not score in their last ISL outing, facing a 0-1 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The last time they went goalless in consecutive matches was back in early 2023, and the season's second-highest scorers (41) will want to avoid that feat.

Another defeat in this game will mark Mohammedan SC's longest losing streak in the ISL history.

70% of Mohammedan SC's goals this season (7 out of 10) have come from set-pieces, the highest share among all teams. However, Odisha FC have conceded only 26% of their goals from set-pieces, one of the lowest rates in the league.

The only ISL fixture between these teams produced a draw earlier this season.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera said that his team wants to keep battling until the end for a spot in the top-six.

"As a team, we want to believe until the end, keep fighting, and hopefully we could qualify for the playoffs. We also want to make our fans happy and put a smile on their faces," he said, as per the release from ISL.

Mohammedan SC's Indian assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo expressed that his side will try to put their best foot forward in this coming match.

"We have been doing good preparation for the last few days to play against Odisha FC. Our performance off late hasn't been great, but we always try to give our best for the club. It's a game we want to win," he said.

Odisha FC's attacking livewire Isak Vanlalruatfela has scored thrice and assisted four times in ISL 2024-25, producing 14 goal-scoring opportunities, making 16 successful dribbles, and 68 recoveries too.

Mohammedan SC's Alexis Gomez has averaged 12.1 final third entries per game since the start of 2025, ranking third in the league behind Mohammed Bemammer (14.9) and Ahmed Jahouh (14.6). He has averaged 37 passes per game at 78% accuracy alongside scoring and assisting once each in 2024-25.

Diego Mauricio has had a defining campaign for Odisha FC, recording 15 goal contributions courtesy of nine strikes and six assists, making 95 touches inside the opposition's box. (ANI)

