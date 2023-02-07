ISL: Resolute Odisha hold Goa to 1-1 draw

Bhubaneswar: A resolute Odisha FC held FC Goa to a 1-1 draw despite being a man down in the final quarter of the game in the Indian Super League. After Noah Sadaoui’s (second minute) opener, Odisha’s Diego Mauricio (43rd) equalised for Odisha. The result put Odisha at seventh place, a point behind sixth-ranked Bengaluru FC, while Goa remain in fourth.

Doha

Qatar appoint Queiroz as coach until 2026 World Cup

Qatar have appointed Portuguese Carlos Queiroz as manager until the end of the 2026 World Cup, the country’s football association said. The 69-year-old managed Iran at last year’s finals in Qatar but left after the team’s group stage elimination. Queiroz replaces Spaniard Felix Sanchez, who led Qatar through their ill-fated World Cup campaign, in which the hosts lost all three of their group matches and only scored once.

Leeds

Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds after nearly a year in charge

American coach Jesse Marsch was fired by Leeds after nearly a year in charge of the relegation-threatened Premier League team. Agencies