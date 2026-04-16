ISL: SC Delhi aim to extend their run vs Chennaiyin; Mohammedan Sporting face Odisha FC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): Sporting Club (SC) Delhi will aim to extend their good run of form when they face Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

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Later in the evening, Mohammedan SC will hope to gain their first points of the campaign as they travel to face Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 IST.

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According to a release, the early kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 IST. Both matches will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

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Chennaiyin FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: Chennaiyin FC return to their home turf aiming to bounce back from a 1-3 defeat to East Bengal FC, where a late surge by the opposition undid Irfan Yadwad's first-half equaliser. Currently sitting 12th in the standings with five points, head coach Clifford Miranda's side must tighten their defensive organisation to secure a much-needed victory.

Anticipating a highly contested battle, Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda outlined his expectations. "SC Delhi are a young team that plays with a lot of heart and attacking intent," Miranda stated. "It will be a good contest between two teams who like to keep the ball on the floor, and we hope to have a good game."

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Chennaiyin FC forward Irfan Yadwad added, "Preparation has been very good. We train according to the opponent, and we are ready for the match. We want to respect our opponents, but also at the same time make sure we play to win and secure all three points."

Sporting Club Delhi are riding a wave of confidence following a dominant 3-0 away victory over NorthEast United FC, powered by a clinical Joseph Sunny brace and a late strike from Mohammed Aimen.

Having secured back-to-back wins, they have climbed to ninth in the standings with eight points. A vital away victory would propel Delhi to 11 points, further accelerating their upward trajectory and consolidating their push into the top half.

Chennaiyin FC hold a commanding edge in this fixture. In their 22 previous ISL encounters (including Delhi's history as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City), the Marina Machans boast 12 victories compared to Sporting Club Delhi's five, alongside five draws. Chennaiyin have also outscored their opponents 29 to 22 overall. Their most recent clash in December 2024 ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Chennaiyin FC in Chennai.

For Sporting Club Delhi, head coach Tomasz Tchorz emphasised the need for execution and continuity. "We are in a good moment because we are unbeaten in our last four games, including two away wins with clean sheets," Tchorz explained. "Chennaiyin is a very experienced team and a tough opponent, but we are ready to continue our streak and get points."

Sporting Club Delhi defender Alex Saji noted, "We have been playing well in the past couple of matches, and we want to maintain that form until the end of the season. The team is confident, and the dressing room mood is great. We are focused on our performance, and we hope that our winning run continues."

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC: In the evening fixture, Odisha FC will be aiming to bounce back from a 1-3 away defeat against FC Goa, where Suhair VP's stoppage-time strike served only as a late consolation.

Having slipped to 11th in the standings with five points, the Juggernauts will look to capitalise on their home advantage to arrest their slide. Securing maximum points on Friday would elevate Odisha FC to eight points.

Reflecting on their recent defeat, Odisha FC head coach T.G. Purushothaman emphasised the need for clinical finishing. "The goals we conceded were not due to defensive breakdowns, but small mistakes that the opponent capitalised on," Purushothaman explained. "All the players are performing to their capacity. The only issue is conversion, and once that improves, everything will fall into place."

Odisha FC winger C. Vanlalruatfela highlighted the advantage of playing in Bhubaneswar. "The home ground is special. In away matches, we don't get this level of support," Vanlalruatfela added. "We have played well in our previous home games, and we want the fans to come and support us."

Mohammedan SC travel to Bhubaneswar searching for their first point of the season. Languishing at the bottom of the table without a point from seven matches, the Kolkata side suffered another frustrating 0-1 defeat to Inter Kashi in their last fixture, despite an improved attacking display.

For Mohammedan SC, head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo acknowledged the challenging circumstances but demanded a spirited performance from his squad. "I feel the effort the players have put in deserves more points, but our focus remains unchanged," Wadoo stated. "Our primary objective has been survival. We still have six matches left, and we will give everything to achieve that."

Mohammedan SC defender Lal Thangkeema echoed the sentiment. "We have been unfortunate not to get points this season. We have been better in the previous few matches and we hope that we can get our first points tomorrow. My main focus is to improve as a player and help the team achieve its objective of staying in the league," Thangkeema noted.

Across the two previous ISL meetings, neither team has managed to find the back of the net or claim a victory, with both games ending in 0-0 draws.

Friday's double-header presents critical scenarios across the points table. For Mohammedan SC, it is a do-or-die battle as they fight to spark a survival bid against the looming threat of relegation.

For Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC, the objective is to secure three points and establish themselves in the safe zone; a victory for Mohammedan against the Juggernauts would leave both sides in dire straits.

Meanwhile, Sporting Club Delhi will look to capitalise on their momentum, continue their unbeaten run, and surge firmly into the top half of the standings. (ANI)

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