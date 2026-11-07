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Home / Sports / ISL: SC Delhi cruise to 3-0 win over Inter Kashi

ISL: SC Delhi cruise to 3-0 win over Inter Kashi

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ANI
Updated At : 09:42 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): SC Delhi registered a commanding 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League 2026/27 (ISL) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday.

According to a press release, Carlos Fortes gave the visitors an early lead in the sixth minute before Juan Pena doubled their advantage in the 74th minute.

Rodriguinho added a third in the latter stages of the game to cap an impressive performance, as the Phoenixes secured all three points. Inter Kashi created opportunities to get back into the contest, including a header from Pratik Chaudhari that struck the post just before half-time, but were unable to find a breakthrough.

SC Delhi made an immediate attacking impact as Rodriguinho picked out the forward inside the box, and Fortes finished from close range with a left-footed effort into the centre of the goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Inter Kashi responded through set-piece opportunities, with Pratik Chaudhari and Leewan Castanha both going close with headers.

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At the other end, Rodriguinho tested Shubham Dhas with an effort from outside the box, while Mohammed Aimen and Carlos Fortes were involved in further attacking moves for the visitors. Inter Kashi continued to push for an equaliser before the break.

The second half saw Inter Kashi look to reduce the deficit, with a string of half chances.  Sporting Club Delhi continued to threaten on the counter, with Juan Pena missing a key chance from inside the box.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 74th minute through Peña. Manoj Mohammed delivered a cross into the box, and Peña met it with a header from the centre to make it 2-0.

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Rodriguinho added the third in the 88th minute with a left-footed finish, completing a convincing 3-0 win for SC Delhi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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