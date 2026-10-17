DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / ISL: Thoi Singh's late-leveller earns Inter Kashi a point against Odisha FC

ISL: Thoi Singh's late-leveller earns Inter Kashi a point against Odisha FC

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:51 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Inter Kashi fought back late in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday, a release said.

An own goal by Inter Kashi defender Pratik Chaudhari handed Odisha the lead in the 56th minute, before Thoi Singh struck to ensure the points were shared.

Advertisement

Both sides looked for an early breakthrough, with Inter Kashi testing Odisha’s defence through Sajad Parray and Wayne Vaz in the opening 15 minutes. Parray’s left-footed effort from outside the box went wide, while Vaz also missed the target after being set up by Jitendra Singh.

Advertisement

Odisha FC responded with chances of their own. Rahim Ali’s effort from the left side of the box was blocked in the 22nd minute, while the visitors continued to threaten from set pieces. Rahim had another opportunity in first-half stoppage time but sent his shot wide, as the teams went into the break goalless.

Inter Kashi started the second half on the front foot, with attempts from Rosenberg Gabriel and Wayne Vaz blocked by the Odisha defence. However, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Pratik Chaudhari inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Advertisement

Odisha came close to doubling their lead in the 76th minute when Mahmoud Eid connected with a pass from Lalrinfela Khiangte, but Inter Kashi goalkeeper Albino Gomes produced a save to keep his side in the contest.

Inter Kashi’s persistence paid off late in the second half. Following a set-piece situation, Thoi Singh found space in the centre of the box and fired a left-footed effort into the bottom-left corner to level the score at 1-1.

Inter Kashi pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but Aritra Das’s direct free-kick sailed high and wide. Neither side could find a decisive goal, and the contest ended in a draw, with Inter Kashi earning a late point. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts