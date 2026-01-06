DT
PT
Home / Sports / ISL to start from Feb 14, all clubs will participate: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

ISL to start from Feb 14, all clubs will participate: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

ANI
Updated At : 08:25 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Indian Super League (ISL) will start from February 14.

Mandaviya has also noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season.

"We have decided that the ISL will start on February 14, Saturday, and all of our clubs will participate in it," Mansukh Mandaviya told the reporters.

"In the country, football has progressed. In football, the country performs well. Through the League, the country gets good players. With this aim, the ISL league will be held," he added.

Last week, All India Football Federation (AIFF) held an Emergency Committee meeting and said the dates for the ISL would be announced soon.

The Emergency Committee met to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee.

The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, following discussions at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, which was duly complied with.

The AIFF Emergency Committee formally acknowledged the report and recommended that AIFF conduct the League. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

