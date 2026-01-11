DT
Home / Sports / ISPL Season 3: Ahmedabad Lions beat Delhi Superheros by 40 runs to stay unbeaten

ISPL Season 3: Ahmedabad Lions beat Delhi Superheros by 40 runs to stay unbeaten

ANI
Updated At : 09:10 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ahmedabad Lions registered a commanding 40-run victory over Delhi Superheros in Match 4 of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Sunday (January 11). A blistering knock by Amit Naik and a disciplined bowling effort led by Nizam ensured the Lions defended their total of 92 with ease, restricting Delhi to just 52/9, as per a release.

Batting first, Ahmedabad Lions posted a competitive total of 92 all out in their allotted 10 overs. The innings was anchored by Amit Naik, who smashed a quick-fire 32 off just 15 balls, including one four and one six, scoring at a strike rate of 213.33. The Lions' total was significantly boosted by winning the 'Challenge', which added 17 penalty runs to their score. However, the middle and lower order struggled to capitalize, crumbling under pressure.

For Delhi Superheros, Firoz Shaikh was the pick of the bowlers, delivering a sensational spell of 4/9 in his two overs. He ripped through the Lions' lineup, supported well by Aakash Singh, who claimed 3/11 runs. Despite their bowling heroics, the Superheros' attack conceded too many extras (27), which ultimately proved costly.

In reply, the Delhi Superheros' chase never gathered momentum. The batting unit faltered against the Lions' sharp bowling attack. Vinayak was the top scorer with a labored 11 off 16 balls, as wickets fell at regular intervals. Compounding their misery, Delhi lost the 'Challenge', resulting in a deduction of 4 runs from their tally. The pressure of the target and the disciplined lines bowled by the Lions meant Delhi could only manage 52/9 in their 10 overs.

Nizam was the wrecker-in-chief for Ahmedabad, returning stellar figures of 3/7 in his two overs. He was ably supported by Dibakar (2/9) and Farman (2/13), who kept the batsmen on a tight leash. The collective bowling effort ensured that Delhi never looked like threatening the target, handing Ahmedabad Lions a comprehensive win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

