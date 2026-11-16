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Home / Sports / ISPL Season 4 Auction: Chennai Singams retain last season's MVP Jagat Sarkar for 26.03 lakhs

ISPL Season 4 Auction: Chennai Singams retain last season's MVP Jagat Sarkar for 26.03 lakhs

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ANI
Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Defending champions Chennai Singams have opened their Season 4 account at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Player Auction by retaining all-rounder Jagannath Sarkar for Rs 26.03 lakh and buying back batter Ketan Mhatre for Rs 20.05 lakh.

The auction is ongoing at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, where eight franchises, each with a purse of Rs 1.5 crore, are building 18-player squads under the league’s expanded eight-zone framework, according to a press release from Chennai Singams.

Chennai Singams are the defending champions. They lifted their maiden ISPL title in Season 3 with a 29-run win over Tiigers of Kolkata in the final in Surat. Sarkar was named the season’s Most Valuable Player, and Mhatre top-scored with 30 in the final.

Keeping both players gives the franchise a proven core as it prepares to defend its crown, true to its tagline, ‘Roar to Rule’. Apart from these two star players, they have also added Amit Naik (16.65 L), Ankur Singh (15.75 L), Ashish Kumar Pal (11.50 L), Bhushan Gole (6 L), Yashwant Sahu (3 L) and Harshit Kedia (3 L) so far.

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With the auction still in progress, Chennai Singams will continue to shape their squad through the day. ISPL Season 4, the fourth edition of India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 league, will be played in Goa. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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