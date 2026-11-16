ISPL Season 4 squad value crosses Rs 10.4 crore after action-packed auction 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, witnessed an action-packed Season 4 Player Auction, with all eight franchises completing their squads for the upcoming season.

With 144 players across eight teams and a combined squad value of over Rs 10.40 crore, the auction saw franchises deploy their strategies and compete fiercely to secure some of the most promising names in tennis-ball cricket, as per a press release.

Ahmedabad Lions made a significant statement by securing all-rounder Saroj Paramanik for Rs 28.55 lakh, making him the highest-priced fresh acquisition of the auction. Majhi Mumbai’s retained all-rounder Abhishek Dalhor topped the overall player-value chart at Rs 34.65 lakh, underlining his importance to the franchise.

Majhi Mumbai also used the Right to Match (RTM) option to bring back all-rounder and last season’s captain Vijay Pawle for Rs 23.40 lakh. Falcon Risers Hyderabad secured bowler Anurag Sarshar for Rs 22 lakh, while all-rounder Praveen Kumar joined the Hyderabad franchise for Rs 21.50 lakh through RTM.

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Ahmedabad Lions further strengthened their batting resources with the acquisitions of Fardeen Kazi for Rs 20.50 lakh and Sanjay Kanojjiya for Rs 20.25 lakh. Chennai Singams used the RTM option to bring back Ketan Mhatre for Rs 20.05 lakh, while Srinagar Ke Veer added depth to their squad with several notable acquisitions.

The auction witnessed the presence of ISPL Core Committee members, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Sachin Tendulkar and Suraj Samat, alongside Head Selectors Jatin Paranjape and Pravin Amre, and Tiigers of Kolkata franchise co-owners Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"Talent is like flowing water. You may be able to stop it temporarily, but you cannot block it forever. Irrespective of whether a player comes from the biggest city or the smallest town, talent will always find its way. With ISPL, we are making every effort to ensure that the selection process is transparent and fair, where performances are rewarded,” Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL Core Committee Member, said.

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"We have seen the growth of ISPL from the very basic stages, when we first discussed the idea. The idea was very clear: all players with talent need to have a platform and an opportunity to showcase their talent. And if it could be supported or led by someone like Sachin ji, along with the many other team owners who are here, what we discussed and decided has now come to fruition. We have seen ISPL grow like a tree. We appeal to all cricket lovers to play a part in ISPL,” said Ashish Shelar, ISPL Core Committee Member.

Suraj Samat, Core Committee Member, said: “At ISPL, we are building an ecosystem for grassroots cricket—a clear pathway for players with passion and talent to earn recognition and progress. That ecosystem also embraces the creators and commentators who help bring these stories to audiences. An Under-19 player attracting a bid of Rs 7.50 lakh shows the opportunities this platform is creating and the confidence franchises are placing in young talent.”

The auction also highlighted the growing depth of talent in the league, with players from different regions and backgrounds earning opportunities across the eight franchises. The U-19 category was particularly encouraging, with Ankit Yadav emerging as the highest-priced young player after Srinagar Ke Veer secured his services for Rs 7.50 lakh. Sunny Gupta was the next-highest U-19 acquisition at Rs 3.40 lakh, also joining Srinagar Ke Veer.

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In the batting category, Tiigers of Kolkata’s retained player Saif Ali was valued at Rs 30.75 lakh, while Chennai Singams retained last season’s Most Valuable Player Jagannath Sarkar at Rs 26.03 lakh. Tiigers of Kolkata also used the RTM option to bring back the league’s fastest bowler, Vivek Shelar, who was recently selected to represent Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for Rs 5.75 lakh.

Among the bowlers, Anurag topped the category with a value of Rs 22 lakh, followed by Nizam Ali, who joined Tiigers of Kolkata for Rs 16.50 lakh.

ISPL has revamped its player selection process by eliminating simulation matches and moving towards a fully data-driven, technology-led approach. Local tournaments across the country serve as the sole selection pathway, with the top 500 performers earning a place in the auction pool based on points accumulated during these tournaments. The pool also includes the top 50 contracted players, ensuring a transparent, merit-based process that minimises human intervention and gives grassroots talent a direct route to the league.

With all eight franchises having finalised their 18-member squads, ISPL Season 4 is now set for another season of high-voltage cricketing action, featuring exciting contests, emerging talent and compelling stories from India’s grassroots cricket ecosystem.

Top five player values, including retentions:

- Abhishek Dalhor – Rs 34.65 lakh (Majhi Mumbai) – Retained

- Saif Ali – Rs 30.75 lakh (Tiigers of Kolkata) – Retained

- Saroj Paramanik – Rs 28.55 lakh (Ahmedabad Lions)

- Jagannath Sarkar – Rs 26.03 lakh (Chennai Singams) – Retained

- Vijay Pawle – Rs 23.40 lakh (Majhi Mumbai) – RTM

Top-5 batsmen:

- Saif Ali – Rs 30.75 lakh (Tiigers of Kolkata) – Retained

- Jagannath Sarkar – Rs 26.03 lakh (Chennai Singams) – Retained

- Sikandarbhai Bhatti – Rs 21.45 lakh (Ahmedabad Lions) – Retained

- Fardeen Kazi – Rs 20.50 lakh (Ahmedabad Lions)

- Sanjay Kanojjiya – Rs 20.25 lakh (Ahmedabad Lions)

Top-5 bowlers:

- Anurag Sarshar – Rs 22 lakh (Falcon Risers Hyderabad)

- Nizam Ali – Rs 16.50 lakh (Tiigers of Kolkata)

- Vicky Bhoir – Rs 15.60 lakh (Falcon Risers Hyderabad) – Retained

- Rarang Singh – Rs 15.25 lakh (Majhi Mumbai)

- Ashish Kumar Pal – Rs 11.50 lakh (Chennai Singams)

Top-5 all-rounders:

- Abhishek Dalhor – Rs 34.65 lakh (Majhi Mumbai) – Retained

- Saroj Paramanik – Rs 28.55 lakh (Ahmedabad Lions)

- Vijay Pawle – Rs 23.40 lakh (Majhi Mumbai) – RTM

- Praveen Kumar – Rs 21.50 lakh (Falcon Risers Hyderabad) – RTM

- Prathmesh Thakare – Rs 17.85 lakh (Srinagar Ke Veer)

Top-5 U-19 players:

- Ankit Yadav – Rs 7.50 lakh (Srinagar Ke Veer)

- Sunny Gupta – Rs 3.40 lakh (Srinagar Ke Veer)

- Vishal Rathod – Rs 3.20 lakh (Tiigers of Kolkata)

- Amay Lad – Rs 3 lakh (Tiigers of Kolkata)

- Viren Nyaynit – Rs 3 lakh (Falcon Risers Hyderabad)

Complete Squads:

Tiigers of Kolkata: Saif Ali (Retained, Rs 30.75 lakh), Nizam Ali (Rs 16.50 lakh), Rajat Mundhe (Rs 15.05 lakh), Arish Khan (Rs 15 lakh), Krushna Gawali (Rs 14.75 lakh), Darshan Bandekar (Rs 7.55 lakh), Vishwajit Thakur (Rs 6 lakh), Pavan Kene (Rs 5.75 lakh), Vivek Shelar (Rs 5.75 lakh), Amit Pandey (Rs 5 lakh), Parivesh Dhar (Rs 4 lakh), Lokesh Meena (Rs 4 lakh), Shivam Kumar (Rs 3.80 lakh), Vishal Rathod (Rs 3.20 lakh), Amay Lad (Rs 3 lakh), Sunil Kumar (Rs 3 lakh), Leeladharan R S (Rs 3 lakh) and Ganesh Shillikyatar (Rs 3 lakh).

Chennai Singams: Jagannath Sarkar (Retained, Rs 26.03 lakh), Ketan Mhatre (Rs 20.05 lakh), Amit Naik (Rs 16.65 lakh), Ankur Singh (Rs 15.75 lakh), Sarfraz Khan (Rs 15 lakh), Ashish Kumar Pal (Rs 11.50 lakh), Ejaj Ahamad (Rs 8 lakh), Bhushan Gole (Rs 6 lakh), Venkatachalapathi Manimaran (Rs 3.60 lakh), Rajesh Sorte (Rs 3 lakh), Saqlain Akhtar (Rs 3 lakh), Harshit Kedia (Rs 3 lakh), Sunil Kumar (Rs 3 lakh), Dipesh Salvi (Rs 3 lakh), Yashwant Sahu (Rs 3 lakh), Vivek Mohanan (Rs 3 lakh), Aakash Singh (Rs 3 lakh) and Utkarsh Pathak (Rs 3 lakh).

Majhi Mumbai: Abhishek Dalhor (Retained, Rs 34.65 lakh), Vijay Pawle (Rs 23.40 lakh), Mohammed Nadeem (Rs 15.50 lakh), Rarang Singh (Rs 15.25 lakh), Aman Yadav (Rs 15.05 lakh), Bunty Patel (Rs 5.75 lakh), Ajaz Bepari (Rs 4.80 lakh), Thomas Dias (Rs 4.40 lakh), Kannan Nagasamy (Rs 3.40 lakh), Raju Mukhia (Rs 3 lakh), Rohit Roy (Rs 3 lakh), Ayush Chhetry (Rs 3 lakh), Muhammed Riyas (Rs 3 lakh), Arjun Bhosale (Rs 3 lakh), Aayush Kaser (Rs 3 lakh), Shoyab Ali (Rs 3 lakh), Akshay Chaurasiya (Rs 3 lakh) and Dipesh Mali (Rs 3 lakh).

Falcon Risers Hyderabad: Vicky Bhoir (Retained, Rs 15.60 lakh), Anurag Sarshar (Rs 22 lakh), Praveen Kumar (Rs 21.50 lakh), Shreyash Kadam (Rs 17.25 lakh), Prashant Gharat (Rs 13.50 lakh), Abdul Ramees (Rs 10.50 lakh), Sanskar Dhyani (Rs 8.50 lakh), Prathmesh Rathod (Rs 7.50 lakh), Nitin Matunge (Rs 3.40 lakh), Vicky Pujari (Rs 3.20 lakh), Sambhaji Patil (Rs 3.20 lakh), Viren Nyaynit (Rs 3 lakh), Avadhut Patil (Rs 3 lakh), Shivraj Jagtap (Rs 3 lakh), Raj Paswan (Rs 3 lakh), Rakesh Kahar (Rs 3 lakh), Venkatesan (Rs 3 lakh) and Nayum Khan Sisodiya (Rs 3 lakh).

Ahmedabad Lions: Sikandarbhai Bhatti (Retained, Rs 21.45 lakh), Saroj Paramanik (Rs 28.55 lakh), Fardeen Kazi (Rs 20.50 lakh), Sanjay Kanojjiya (Rs 20.25 lakh), Padmesh Mhatre (Rs 9 lakh), Pradeep Patil (Rs 7 lakh), Prasanna Patil (Rs 5 lakh), Firdos Alam (Rs 4 lakh), Babla Yadav (Rs 3.20 lakh), Irfan Patel (Rs 3 lakh), Manojkumar M (Rs 3 lakh), Karan More (Rs 3 lakh), Sahil Longale (Rs 3 lakh), Mohammadinhusain Kadiwala (Rs 3 lakh), Azaj Ahemad Khokhar (Rs 3 lakh), Majid Yousuf Sheikh (Rs 3 lakh), Ashiq Ali B S (Rs 3 lakh) and Vikash Gautam (Rs 3 lakh).

Delhi Superheros: Bhavesh Pawar (Rs 16.50 lakh), Adarsh Parashar (Rs 7.50 lakh), Prajyot Ambhire (Rs 5.50 lakh), Basharat Wani (Rs 4.40 lakh), R. Thavith Kumar (Rs 3.20 lakh), Akash Chindariya (Rs 3.20 lakh), Dhiraj Bhoir (Rs 3 lakh), Arvind Kumar (Rs 3 lakh), Rohit Kumar (Rs 3 lakh), Rohit Kumar (Rs 3 lakh), Aftab Alam (Rs 3 lakh), Ankit Singh Tomar (Rs 3 lakh), Amol Nilugade (Rs 3 lakh), Saddam Hussain (Rs 3 lakh), Lokesh (Rs 3 lakh), Mohd Razi (Rs 3 lakh), Harsh Adsul (Rs 3 lakh) and Jagat Sharma (Rs 3 lakh).

Srinagar Ke Veer: Prathmesh Thakare (Rs 17.85 lakh), Rajendra Singh (Rs 17.50 lakh), Krushna Pawar (Rs 17.25 lakh), Lavish Kaushal (Rs 17 lakh), Mahesh Nangude (Rs 14.50 lakh), Ankit Yadav (Rs 7.50 lakh), Vijay Kumar (Rs 6.75 lakh), Mansoor K L (Rs 6 lakh), Nagesh Wadekar (Rs 5.40 lakh), Omkar Keni (Rs 5 lakh), Suvronil Roy (Rs 4.20 lakh), Sunny Gupta (Rs 3.40 lakh), Dhananjay Arun Bhintade (Rs 3.20 lakh), Jaykishan Raghaw (Rs 3 lakh), Pragadeeswaran (Rs 3 lakh), Farman Khan (Rs 3 lakh), Minad Manjrekar (Rs 3 lakh) and Aman Yadav (Rs 3 lakh).

Bengaluru Strikers: Yogesh Penkar (Rs 13.50 lakh), Sumeet Dhekale (Rs 10.70 lakh), Gauresh Nagvekar (Rs 6.25 lakh), Firoz Nijamuddin Shaikh (Rs 6 lakh), Zaid Khan (Rs 5.25 lakh), Jignesh Patel (Rs 5 lakh), Mayur Waghmare (Rs 5 lakh), Dibyendu Paul (Rs 3.80 lakh), Prayas Koli (Rs 3.40 lakh), Karthik Muthusamy (Rs 3 lakh), Rishab Shetty (Rs 3 lakh), Abhay Singh Chandel (Rs 3 lakh), Mukesh Kumar Nagesh (Rs 3 lakh), Vinayak Bhoir (Rs 3 lakh), Harsh Bhoir (Rs 3 lakh), Chaitanya Patil (Rs 3 lakh), Yash Bharadwaj (Rs 3 lakh) and Gaurav Yadav (Rs 3 lakh). (ANI)

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