Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 30 (ANI): Majhi Mumbai secured a five-wicket victory over Tiigers of Kolkata, while Delhi Superheros defeated Srinagar Ke Veer by 25 runs in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 match at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Thursday.

Majhi Mumbai secured a five-wicket win by chasing down a modest target of 62 with two overs to spare. A disciplined bowling performance led by Ijaj Ahmad and Vijay Pawle restricted the Tiigers to 61/9 before Abhishek Kumar Dalhor's aggressive cameo ensured the chase was completed in the 8th over.

Opting to bat first, the Tiigers of Kolkata struggled to generate momentum against a stifling Mumbai attack. Opener Saif Ali showed intent with 11 off 9 balls, but the top order crumbled under pressure. Krushna Gawali was the only batter to offer significant resistance, top-scoring with a brisk 17 off 8 balls, including three boundaries.

However, the middle order failed to capitalise, with Rajat Mundhe and Saroj Paramanik departing for ducks.

The damage was inflicted primarily by the Mumbai pace duo of Ijaj Ahmad and Vijay Pawle, who claimed identical figures of 3 for 12 from their two overs respectively. They were ably supported by Manish Waghmare, who delivered a remarkable spell, conceding just one run in his two overs while picking up a wicket, keeping the economy rate at a stifling 0.50. The Tiigers' innings never recovered from the regular strikes, ending on 61/9 after 10 overs.

In reply, Majhi Mumbai faced early jitters as opener Thomas Dias fell for a duck. However, Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari (10 off 12) and Bunty Patel (12 off 15) steadied the ship with cautious knocks. The decisive innings came from Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, who struck a blistering 20 off 10 balls, hitting one four and two sixes. His counter-attack broke the back of the chase.

Tiigers' bowlers fought hard to defend the low total. Ankit Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 wickets for just 3 runs in his solitary over, while Shivam Kumar claimed 2 for 20. Despite a late flurry of wickets that reduced Mumbai to 65/5, the target proved too small to defend. Abhisekh Patel (4 not out) and Vijay Pawle (1 not out) guided the team home, reaching 65/5 in 8 overs to seal the points.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Superheros staged a remarkable recovery with the bat and a clinical effort with the ball to defeat Srinagar Ke Veer by 25 runs. Defending a modest total of 84, Delhi's bowlers, led by Firoz Shaikh's sensational hat-trick, restricted Srinagar to 59/9 in their 10 overs.

It was the second hat-trick of the season after Falcon Risers Hyderabad's Vicky Bhoir picked up three consecutive wickets against the same opponents i.e. Srinagar.

Sent in to bat, Delhi Superheros faced an immediate collapse against a disciplined Srinagar attack. Openers Subhajit Jana Dhoni (10) and Vishwajit Mhatre (8) fell cheaply as the top order crumbled under the pressure of the tape-ball overs. Srinagar's Dilip Binjwa (3-5) and Minad Manjrekar (3-8) were unplayable, ripping through the lineup with three wickets apiece. At one stage, Delhi looked in danger of being bowled out for under 60.

However, Nashant Kumar played a match-defining cameo, blasting an unbeaten 32 off just 14 balls. His innings, which included one four and one six into the stands, propelled Delhi to a competitive 84/9. Dhananjay Bhintade also chipped in with three wickets for Srinagar but was expensive, conceding 25 runs.

In reply, Srinagar Ke Veer's chase never gained momentum. They lost Aryan Naik for a duck in the first over to Dhiraj Bhoir. While Arvind Kumar (21 off 16) and Amol Nilugade (18 off 13) tried to stabilise the innings, the required run rate climbed steadily. Delhi's bowlers utilised the conditions perfectly, with Dhiraj Bhoir (2-5) and Sahil Longale (2-6) choking the run flow.

The match was effectively sealed in the ninth over when Firoz Shaikh produced a moment of magic. Shaikh dismissed Harsh Adsul, Dilip Binjwa, and Shahrukh Khan on three consecutive deliveries to claim a hat-trick, finishing with figures of 3-2 in his solitary over. The lower order offered no resistance, and a run-out on the first ball of the final over ended Srinagar's hopes, leaving them stranded at 59/9.

Brief scores:

Match 1; Delhi Superheros 84/9 in 10 overs (Nashant Kumar 32, Subhajit Jana Dhoni 10, Dilip Binjwa 3-5, Minad Manjrekar 3-8) bt Srinagar Ke Veer 59/9 in 10 overs (Arvind Kumar 21, Amol Nilugade 18, Firoz Shaikh 3-2, Dhiraj Bhoir 2-5) by 25 runs.

Match 2: Majhi Mumbai 65/5 in 8 overs (Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 20, Bunty Patel 12, Ankit Yadav 2/3, Shivam Kumar 2/20) bt Tiigers of Kolkata 61/9 in 10 overs (Krushna Gawali 17, Saif Ali 11, Ijaj Ahmad 3/12, Vijay Pawle 3/12) by 5 wickets. (ANI)

