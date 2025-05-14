ISRL season 2 sees record re-registrations from International Supercross Legends

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first-ever franchise-based Supercross championship, has witnessed an unprecedented response to its Season 2 rider registrations that opened late last month. The league has recorded an astounding 89 registrations in just the first three weeks, with all major athletes from Season 1 already confirming their participation for the upcoming season, as per a release from ISRL.

This remarkable early response outpaces last season's registration timeline, where the league received 85 registrations after 3 months, ISRL is charted for a 2x growth vis-a-vis Season 1. The swift re-registration of established riders, including international superstars and Indian talent, demonstrates the immense excitement and growing demand for the league among athletes globally.

The global appeal of ISRL continues to grow, with registrations pouring in from across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Among the star athletes returning for Season 2 are Matt Moss, Jordi Tixier, Reid Taylor, Thanarat Penjan, Ben Hallgren and Thomas Ramette. They will be joined by three major international names, Alexander Fedortsov (USA), the 2025 'AMA SMX Next' National Champion, Adrien Escoffier (France), a leading contender in the FIM World Supercross Championship, and Luke Clout (Australia), and 2024 P6 World Supercross Championship. India's own top performers- Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and Sarthak Chavan, who impressed in the previous season, will also be back in action. This blend of world-class international athletes and exceptional home-grown talent sets the stage for an exhilarating second season.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder, Indian Supercross Racing League, said, "The overwhelming response we've seen in just the first three weeks of Season 2 registrations highlights ISRL's growing stature in the global motorsport arena. The swift return of all our top athletes from Season 1, along with a surge of new entries, is a powerful testament to the success and influence of our debut season. It's a strong validation that fuels our team's passion to take Season 2 to new heights to deliver a world-class experience for both riders and fans. We remain committed to pushing boundaries and further cementing ISRL's status as a premier global Supercross destination," as quoted from a release by ISRL.

Matt Moss said, "Yeah so the first season, obviously really good. I'm genuinely happy with how it all went. Traveling over was definitely a cultural shock at first, but in the best way possible. The people were amazing, the hospitality was top-notch, and above all, the racing was excellent. I'm looking forward to Season 2 and seeing what new additions and changes it brings. It's exciting to see even more interest this time around, with riders coming in from the USA, France, and even more from Australia. I think the competition is going to step up--guys like Jordi and others will definitely keep us on our toes. I'm really looking forward to that and can't wait for Season 2 to kick off."

Rugved Barguje said, "Riding on a proper Supercross track in India felt like a dream come true. I was thrilled to compete in the Asia Mix category, but unfortunately, I was dealing with a thumb injury. Still, the adrenaline rush kept me going throughout the races. Now, with Season 2 approaching, I'm fully recovered and in a much better shape to ride. This time, my goal is clear- to secure a podium finish."

Jordi Tixier noted, "Season 1 of ISRL truly exceeded my expectations, it was an outstanding experience. I genuinely enjoyed the people, the track, and the incredible energy of the fans. What stood out to me most was how passionate and dedicated the founders and team ISRL are to the sport. You could see their efforts reflected in every race, constantly evolving, improving, and listening to rider feedback. The growth from the first race in Pune to the final round in Bangalore was impressive. It's clear they're not just organizing an event, but building something special for the future of Supercross."

Brendan Sipple said, "I feel blessed to have been a part of Season 1. The tracks were amazing, the racing was intense, and the fans brought unmatched energy--it was just an all-round unforgettable experience journey. The teams and the overall organization were top-notch. The people behind the scenes worked tirelessly to ensure us, as riders, had everything we needed. They made sure the tracks were dialed in and that the entire event reflected the best of Supercross motorsport history. I'm really looking forward to coming back for Season 2. I'm excited to see what's in store, to race in new cities, and to represent teams that are passionate about growing Supercross in India. It's amazing to witness the sport gaining momentum here, and I can't wait to be part of it again."

The ISRL is set to return bigger and bolder, with Salman Khan joining as the official brand ambassador, boosting its visibility and appeal among mainstream audiences. Season 2 will run from October to December 2025, featuring multiple rounds across Indian cities and three racing categories, 450cc international, 250cc international, and 250cc India-Asia mix. Rider registration is open, with the mega auction coming soon. (ANI)

