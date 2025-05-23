DT
ISSF Junior World Cup 2025: India shooter Adriyan Karmakar secures bronze in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event

Indian shooter Adriyan Karmakar continued his sublime form at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 and bagged a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event on Friday.
ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM May 23, 2025 IST
Suhl [Germany], May 23 (ANI): Indian shooter Adriyan Karmakar continued his sublime form at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 and bagged a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event on Friday in Suhl, Germany.

The 20-year-old Indian shooter clinched his second medal of the Suhl meet. He had previously won silver in the 50m rifle prone event with a junior national record. Adriyan Karmakar scored 446.6 points in the medal round to finish behind French Olympian Romain Aufrere (459.7) and Norway's Jens Oestli (459.1).

Adriyan is the son of Olympian and Arjuna awardee Joydeep Karmakar, who finished in the fourth spot in the men's 50m rifle prone event at the London 2012 Olympics and missed the medal by a whisker.

Apart from his recent heroics, Adriyan is also the Khelo India Youth Games champion in the prone event and the junior national champion in the 50m rifle 3P.

In the qualifying round, Adriyan secured fourth place with a score of 588 points, while Aufrere Romain topped the round with a staggering score of 590. Meanwhile, India's Nitin Waghmare (579 points), Manvendra Singh Shekhawat (570) and Harshvardhan Singh (569) failed to make the top eight.

Earlier in the tournament, India's skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon bagged a silver medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025. The 21-year-old Indian shooter, who won a silver medal at the Asian Championships last year, landed 51 of her possible 60 shots in the final to finish behind Great Britain's Phoebe Bodley-Scott, who scored 53 on Thursday.

This was Bodley-Scott's second junior ISSF World Cup gold medal after winning the same event at the same venue three years ago. Annabella Hettmer of Germany clinched bronze with 38. Dhillon had made the cut for the six-woman medal round by finishing second in the qualifying round with a score of 116. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

