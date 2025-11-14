DT
ISSF World Championship: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker in contention for finals after precision stage

ISSF World Championship: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker in contention for finals after precision stage

ANI
Updated At : 02:05 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Cairo [Egypt], November 14 (ANI): Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker are in strong contention for a place in the final of the women's 25m Sport Pistol event at the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol 2025, currently underway at the Olympic Shooting Range in Cairo, Egypt. After the completion of the Precision stage on Thursday, Esha stands fourth while Manu is placed seventh among the lineup of 85 shooters.

Olympian Esha shot 294-11x (98, 97, 99) while double Olympic medalist Manu shot 292-11x (98, 96, 98) to keep herself within striking distance of the leaders. The third Indian in the fray, Rahi Sarnobat, is currently placed 56th with 284-7x (95, 96, 93).

Currently leading the qualification is Turkey's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, who was flawless with a near-perfect 299-12x (100, 100, 99), followed by Paris Olympic silver medalist Camille Jedrzejewski of France (98, 99, 98) and Iran's Haniyeh Rostamiyan (99, 99, 97), both with 295-13x, the French shooter taking second place on countback.

Iran's Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Mina Ghorbani are placed fifth and sixth respectively, both with 292-13x, while Lin Jou-Yu of Chinese Taipei completes the top eight with 292-9x (97, 97, 98).

The top eight shooters after the completion of the qualification rounds will advance to the medal round. The Rapid stage will take place tomorrow, followed by the final scheduled for Friday (Nov 14, 2025) at 4:30 PM IST.

India is currently placed second behind China in the medal tally with three gold, five silver and three bronze medals, while China leads with eight golds and a total of 15 medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

