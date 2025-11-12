DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / ISSF World Championships: Ashi, Anjum fail to qualify for women's 50m rifle 3 positions

ISSF World Championships: Ashi, Anjum fail to qualify for women's 50m rifle 3 positions

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:00 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cairo [Egypt], November 12 (ANI): Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil missed out on a place in the finals of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) after finishing 15th and 17th in qualification at the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Advertisement

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad became the world champion at the Olympic Shooting Range in Cairo, Egypt. Switzerland's 17-year-old Emely Jaeggi won the silver, and Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain won the bronze.

Advertisement

India maintained its second position behind China in the medal tally, with three gold, five silver, and three bronze medals. Meanwhile, China secured eight golds and a total of 15 medals to remain at the top of the medal table.

Advertisement

Ashi was the best Indian shooter in qualification with a final score of 588-26x, just one point less than the eighth-placed qualifier in Misaki Nobata of Japan. Anjum shot 587-23x to finish in 17th place. The third Indian in fray, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra, finished in 48th place with a score of 580-28x.

Duestad, who has been in brilliant form this season, secured her second individual world championship gold medal with a score of 465.8 in the finals. Emely Jaeggi finished with a score of 465.3, equalling the junior world record to secure silver, while her sister Vivien Joy Jaeggi finished just outside the medal positions in fourth. McIntosh, who is returning to international competition after a year, shot 454.6 to win the bronze.

Advertisement

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat will be in action on Thursday as the precision stage of the 25m Sports Pistol will get underway.

In the ongoing event, India has fielded a 40-strong squad to participate in 17 events, including all 10 Olympic events on the roster. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts