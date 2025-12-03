DT
Home / Sports / ISSF World Cup Final 2025: Paris Olympics Medallist Manu Bhaker and other Indian shooters look to end season on high note

ISSF World Cup Final 2025: Paris Olympics Medallist Manu Bhaker and other Indian shooters look to end season on high note

ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Doha [Qatar], December 3 (ANI): Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, world champion Samrat Rana are part of a 15-member shooting squad for India that will represent the ISSF World Cup Final 2025.

The ISSF World Cup Final 2025 will be held in Doha from Thursday, as per Olympics.com.

The Doha meet will also mark the end of the 2025 ISSF season, concluding on December 9. The competitive events will be held from December 6 to 8.

India's double Olympic medal winner from Paris 2024, Manu Bhaker, has qualified for two events. The star shooter will feature in the women's 10m air pistol event. She bagged a spot in the 25m pistol variant through her world rankings.

Samrat Rana, who became the world champion in 10m men's air pistol in Cairo last month, secured a late berth in the 15-member team.

Suruchi Singh, who clinched the first three ISSF World Cup 10m golds in the event this season and World Championships bronze medallist Esha Singh, are also in the mix.

Olympians Elavenil Valarivan and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will lead India's charge in the rifle events alongside Sift Kaur Samra and former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil.

Swapnil Kusale failed to qualify for the ISSF World Cup Final 2025 event in Qatar.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu will be the lone Indian in the shotgun events, having qualified for the men's trap event by clinching bronze at the World Championships held earlier this year.

The ISSF World Cup Final event features 10 shooters selected through a qualification system. The defending champion automatically qualifies, while the winners of the four World Cup stages bag the following places in the event.

If a shooter who has already qualified wins again, their additional spot passes to the next eligible player.

In addition to these five slots, two more shooters are selected based on their World Cup rankings. The medallists from the ISSF World Championship bag the remaining three places.

Only the 12 individual Olympic shooting events - four each in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines - are held at the ISSF World Cup Final. There are no team events. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

