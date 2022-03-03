ISSF World Cup: Shooters misfire in team events

PTI

Cairo, March 2

The Indian team of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Srinjoy Datta finished fourth after missing out on the bronze medal contest by a point in the men’s air rifle team event of the ISSF World Cup here today.

The trio aggregated 624.1, only a point less then Czech Republic’s Ales Entrichel, Jiri Privratsky and Filip Nepejchal’s total score of 624.2. The Czechs went on to win the bronze ahead of Austria. In the women’s 10m air rifle team event, Shreya Agarwal, Ayushi Gupta and Rajshree Sancheti finished seventh with a total score of 625.0.

Saurabh Chaudhary, Gaurav Rana and Uchaganve Kedarling Balakrishna also missed out on a bronze medal in the men’s team air pistol event. The team finished fourth in the bronze —