ISSF World Cup: Sift Kaur Samra clinches bronze as Anjum falters

PTI

Bhopal, March 26

India’s upcoming shooter Sift Kaur Samra came up with an inspired performance to clinch her second senior medal at the international level, beating a tough field to win the 50m rifle 3 positions bronze medal on the penultimate day of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup here today.

On a day when China continued their domination, Samra, the reigning national champion, scored a total of 403.9 points in the ranking round to finish third, even as China’s Zhang Qiongyue (414.7 points) and Czech Republic’s Aneta Brabcova (411.3) entered the title round. In the gold-medal round, Zhang defeated Brabcova 16-8.

India are currently second on the medals table behind China with one gold, one silver and five bronze medals. China have seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Samra added to the bronze medal she had won last year at the World Cup in Changwon, China. All eyes were on Anjum Moudgil, a World Championships silver medallist in air rifle, in the preliminary round of the 3 positions event. But Samra was in a different zone, shooting superb series in all three positions to emerge second-best at the end of the qualification round with a score of 588.

Samra shot a total of 194 (99, 95) in kneeling position, a perfect 200 (100, 100) in prone and 194 (97, 97) in standing, while Anjum slipped to 17th with a score of 583. The third Indian, Manini Kaushik, missed the eighth and last qualification spot on the count of ‘inner 10s’.

Samra, 21, who had some of the best scores in the trials held in New Delhi ahead of the World Cup, had three awful standing rounds in the ranking match, which allowed Zhang and Brabcova to race to the top.

While the Indian did well in the kneeling (102.2) and prone (103.4) positions, her standing scores let her down as she managed just 196.3 (50.4, 49.0, 49.2 and 49.7).

Bhanwala stutters, Vijayveer misses out

Anish Bhanwala, who had won India’s first World Cup medal in rapid-fire pistol in 12 years by clinching bronze in Cairo last month, came up with a below-par performance here. He finished 11th in qualification with a score of 580. Vijayveer Sidhu narrowly missed out on a spot in the eight-player ranking round, finishing ninth on the basis of a lower ‘inner-10’ total to France’s Clement Bessaguet. China’s Zhang Jueming won the gold, while Bessaguet and Germany’s Christian Reitz finished second and third, respectively.