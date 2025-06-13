DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / ISSF World Cup: Suruchi Singh wins gold in women’s 10m air pistol event

ISSF World Cup: Suruchi Singh wins gold in women’s 10m air pistol event

In the qualifications, Suruchi was placed second with 588, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker ended 25th after shooting 574
article_Author
PTI
Munich, Updated At : 06:30 PM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Golden girl Suruchi Singh won her third straight individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event in Munich. File
Advertisement

Indian shooting’s latest golden girl Suruchi Singh dominated a quality field to win her third straight individual ISSF World Cup gold medal with her triumph in the women’s 10m air pistol final, here on Friday.

Advertisement

Appearing in only her third World Cup, the 19-year-old completed a hat-trick of individual gold medals and fourth overall, a couple of months after her yellow metals in Buenos Aires and Lima in April. She shot a total of 241.9 in the final.

Soon after pipping China’s bronze medallist Qianxun Yao (221.7), Suruchi regained the lead with a 10.5, even as France’s silver winner Camille Jedrzejewski (241.7) managed just 9.5.

Advertisement

A 9.5 in her final shot was enough for the Indian to secure the top prize as Jedrzejewski shot 9.8.

In the qualifications, Suruchi was placed second with 588, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker ended 25th after shooting 574.

Advertisement

Bhaker, who was doing commentary in the final, expressed her delight after her younger compatriot’s gold medal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts