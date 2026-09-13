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Home / Sports / ISSO Chess Games conclude in Ahmedabad, celebrating emerging school talent across India

ISSO Chess Games conclude in Ahmedabad, celebrating emerging school talent across India

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ANI
Updated At : 05:12 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Indian Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) Chess Games concluded at Adani International School, Ahmedabad, after two days of competitive action that brought together more than 400 young chess players from 102 international schools across India.

Supported by the Adani Group, a consistent supporter of ISSO and its efforts to create meaningful sporting opportunities for school students, the Games were hosted at Adani International School as part of ISSO’s efforts to create structured competitive opportunities and nurture the next generation of sporting talent.

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The Games featured Under-11, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for both boys and girls, with students from schools across the country competing across eight categories. The tournament provided players with valuable exposure to competitive chess while encouraging strategic thinking, concentration, decision-making and resilience, as per a press release.

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The opening day was further elevated by the presence of Indian chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, who graced the event and encouraged the participating students. Praggnanandhaa interacted with the young players and motivated them as the competition got underway, while the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the importance of scouting talent early and creating platforms to nurture and develop young sporting talent.

At the conclusion of the Games, Viaansh Bhatnagar (Witty International School, Udaipur), Teesha Byadwal (Jayshree Periwal Global School), Nirvaan Nirav Shah (Don Bosco International School), Sai Nitisha K (Tatva School), Shahan Vohra (Heritage International Xperimental School), Khandelwal Ananya (JBCN International School, Parel), Ranvir Kanwar (Step By Step School), and Jhalak Byadwal (Jayshree Periwal Global School) emerged as the gold medal winners across the U-11 Boys, U-11 Girls, U-14 Boys, U-14 Girls, U-17 Boys, U-17 Girls, U-19 Boys and U-19 Girls categories, respectively.

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Gaurav Dixit, Co-Director, ISSO, said, “The Games brought together a strong and competitive field of young chess players, and it was encouraging to see the quality of participation across all categories. Competing against players from different schools and regions is an important part of a young player’s development, giving them valuable exposure and helping them learn from every game. We are pleased with the way the tournament has concluded and hope the students carry this experience forward as they continue to pursue chess with the same enthusiasm.”

The successful conclusion of the ISSO Chess Games further strengthens the role of school-level competition in identifying emerging talent and providing young players with the exposure and experience needed to progress in their sporting journeys.

Results:

ISSO Chess – U-11 Boys

1st: Viaansh Bhatnagar (Witty International School, Udaipur)

2nd: Srikar Reddy Rachamreddy (Indus International School, Bengaluru)

3rd: Ivaan Dubey (Brainiacs International School)

ISSO Chess – U-11 Girls

1st: Teesha Byadwal (Jayshree Periwal Global School)

2nd: Tanishka Bhandari (SVKM J V Parekh International School)

3rd: Aarna Rana (Genesis Global School)

ISSO Chess – U-14 Boys

1st: Nirvaan Nirav Shah (Don Bosco International School)

2nd: Shroff Avyaay (Aditya Birla World Academy)

3rd: Pasbola Samvid (Hiranandani Foundation School International)

ISSO Chess – U-14 Girls

1st: Sai Nitisha K (Tatva School)

2nd: Gwyneth Quadros (Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai)

3rd: Choksi Naina (B D Somani International School)

ISSO Chess – U-17 Boys

1st: Shahan Vohra (Heritage International Xperimental School)

2nd: Vikramaditya Abhijit Chavan (Sanjay Ghodawat International School)

3rd: Krishav Kavit Shah (Ahmedabad International School)

ISSO Chess – U-17 Girls

1st: Khandelwal Ananya (JBCN International School, Parel)

2nd: Kishore Kanushi (Mount Litera School International)

3rd: Kaivallya Kshitij Goyanka (Jayshree Periwal Global School)

ISSO Chess – U-19 Boys

1st: Ranvir Kanwar (Step By Step School)

2nd: Ahaan Vedant Maheshwari (Navrachna International School)

3rd: Vedant Mistry (Fazlani L’Academie Globale)

ISSO Chess – U-19 Girls

1st: Jhalak Byadwal (Jayshree Periwal Global School)

2nd: Suhaani Lohia (Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

3rd: Naisha Khandelwal (Neerja Modi World School, Jaipur). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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