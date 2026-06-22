ISSO, ISF Academy and Kukkiwon successfully conduct world-class Taekwondo Education Program in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO), in collaboration with Kukkiwon (World Taekwondo Headquarters, South Korea), and ISF Academy, launched the Kukkiwon International Taekwondo Education Program in India, a landmark initiative designed to strengthen coaching standards, technical excellence and athlete development pathways within the country's school sports ecosystem.

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The program was held on June 20 and 21 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School in Mumbai. The program brought together educators and Taekwondo practitioners, including 40 coaches from India, for an immersive learning experience led by internationally acclaimed experts from Kukkiwon, the official World Taekwondo Headquarters, according to a press release.

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The initiative reflected a shared commitment by ISSO, ISF Academy and Kukkiwon to advance school sports through education, international collaboration and the adoption of globally recognised best practices. Participants gained direct exposure to Kukkiwon-standard poomsae training, technical skills development, coaching methodologies, athlete progression frameworks and contemporary approaches to high-performance Taekwondo education.

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Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Kukkiwon serves as the global authority for Taekwondo Dan certification, instructor education and technical standardisation across more than 200 countries. Through its international education and instructor dispatch programs, Kukkiwon continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the growth and development of Taekwondo worldwide.

The program was led by Master Ahn Hyung-Won, a Kukkiwon Dispatch Master and Associate Instructor, who is widely regarded as one of the leading educators in modern Taekwondo. A Kukkiwon 6th Dan Black Belt, Master Ahn is a U.S. Open Taekwondo Championship gold medallist, multiple Korean national champion, former Poomsae Instructor with the Asia Taekwondo Union and current Head Coach of the Egypt National Poomsae Team.

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The collaboration marked another significant milestone in ISSO and ISF Academy's efforts to bring international-standard coach education opportunities to India. Over the past year, the organisations had successfully delivered educational programs in partnership with leading global sporting bodies, including FIBA, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Dixit, Founding Director, ISSO, said, "At ISSO, our vision is to create meaningful global learning opportunities for coaches, educators and student-athletes by partnering with the world's most respected sporting institutions. Our collaboration with Kukkiwon and ISF Academy is a significant milestone in bringing internationally recognised Taekwondo education and expertise to India. This program further strengthens our commitment to elevating school sports and empowering educators with global knowledge and best practices. We are proud to facilitate this opportunity and contribute to the long-term growth of Taekwondo within the Indian school sports ecosystem."

The initiative was also supported by senior leadership from Kukkiwon Headquarters, including Na Young Jip, Senior Director, International Strategy Department, Kukkiwon, who oversees the organisation's global development programs and international partnerships.

Na Young added, "Kukkiwon is committed to promoting the growth and development of Taekwondo across the world through quality education and international cooperation. We are delighted to partner with ISSO and ISF Academy to bring this important program to India, a country with immense potential and a rapidly growing Taekwondo community. Through initiatives such as this, we aim to strengthen coaching expertise, technical standards, and athlete development pathways while fostering deeper cultural and sporting exchanges. We look forward to working closely with our partners to support the continued advancement of Taekwondo in India."

The Kukkiwon International Taekwondo Education Program underscored a collective vision of building global standards in school Taekwondo through education, excellence and international collaboration. By connecting Indian educators and practitioners with globally recognised expertise, the initiative sought to create a lasting impact on the development of Taekwondo and school sport across the country. (ANI)

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