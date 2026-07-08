ISSO, ISF Academy, ITTF bring International Coach Education Programme to India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening grassroots table tennis and enhancing the quality of physical education in schools, the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO), in collaboration with the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Academy and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), successfully commenced the ITTF Level 1 Coach Education Programme at Prometheus School, Noida.

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The five-day international certification programme started on July 6 and will conclude on July 10, 2026, as per a press release.

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The programme has brought together 22 Physical Education educators, school coaches, and aspiring table tennis coaches from across the country to receive globally recognised coaching education. The initiative is aimed at equipping educators with internationally accepted coaching methodologies, athlete development principles, and modern teaching practices to strengthen school-level sports.

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The programme is being conducted by Christina Chee (Thailand), an internationally acclaimed ITTF educator, who is leading participants through both classroom sessions and practical on-table coaching modules. The curriculum focuses on coaching fundamentals, technical skill development, session planning, player progression, and creating a positive learning environment for young athletes.

Speaking about the initiative, Christina Chee, ITTF Educator, said, "Coach education plays a vital role in building a strong sporting ecosystem. By empowering teachers and coaches with internationally recognised knowledge and practical coaching techniques, we are creating better learning environments for young players. It is encouraging to see such enthusiasm from educators in India and I hope this programme helps inspire the next generation of table tennis athletes."

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Echoing the sentiment, Gaurav Dixit, Co-Director of the International School Sports Organisation (ISSO), said, "At ISSO, we are committed to creating meaningful sporting opportunities for students by empowering the educators who guide them every day. Our collaboration with the ISF Academy and ITTF reflects our vision of bringing world-class coach education to India and strengthening grassroots table tennis. By equipping teachers and coaches with internationally recognised coaching methodologies, we are laying the foundation for the holistic development of young athletes across schools."

The ITTF Level 1 Coach Education Programme marks another significant milestone in ISSO's continued efforts to elevate school sports in India through international collaborations and world-class education. In recent months, ISSO has successfully delivered globally recognised coach education programmes in partnership with leading international sporting bodies including FIBA, BWF and Kukkiwon (World Taekwondo Headquarters), while also expanding sporting opportunities through strategic initiatives such as its partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Beyond coach education, ISSO continues to provide international exposure to student-athletes by recently sending the Indian contingent to the ISF Basketball Championship 2026 in Serbia. Through these initiatives, ISSO continues to strengthen its vision of building globally aligned sporting pathways for students, educators and coaches across India's international school ecosystem. (ANI)

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