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Home / Sports / ISSO National Gymnastics Championship concludes at The Gaudium School in Hyderabad

ISSO National Gymnastics Championship concludes at The Gaudium School in Hyderabad

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ANI
Updated At : 04:27 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully conducted its National Gymnastics Championship recently, hosted at The Gaudium School, Hyderabad.

The high-octane three-day tournament brought together young student-athletes from 115 participating schools across the country, competing in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics across the Under-11, Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 age categories for both boys and girls, according to a press release from ISSO.

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The championship showcased exceptional talent, poise, and technical mastery, providing a national platform for school-level gymnasts to test their skills in international-standard facilities.

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Reflecting on the grand success and high calibre of the competition, Abhishek Saraswat, admin head of ISSO, commended the participating athletes and host institution: "The overwhelming participation of 115 schools from across India highlights the rapid growth and enthusiasm for gymnastics in the school sports ecosystem. The level of precision, strength, and grace displayed by these young gymnasts over the three days at The Gaudium School was truly world-class. ISSO remains committed to nurturing these emerging talents and building structured pathways for them to excel on national and international stages."

"ISSO would also like to extend its gratitude to The Gaudium School for providing world-class infrastructure, professional FIG-standard apparatus, and seamless organisational support, ensuring a safe and competitive environment for all 115 contingents," he added.

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The championship concluded with a celebratory closing ceremony, where individual and team merit holders were awarded medals and trophies for their outstanding achievements. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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