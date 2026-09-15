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Home / Sports / ISSO Swimming Championship brings together 749 young swimmers from 153 schools in Pune

ISSO Swimming Championship brings together 749 young swimmers from 153 schools in Pune

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): The ISSO Swimming Championship 2026–27 concluded on a high at Balewadi Stadium, Pune, after bringing together 749 swimmers from 153 schools across India for three days of high-quality competition, according to a press release.

One of India's biggest inter-school swimming competitions, the championship witnessed outstanding performances across age categories, with young swimmers displaying remarkable skill, determination and resilience on a national stage. Dhirubhai Ambani International School emerged as the Overall Champion, while Prometheus School, Noida finished as the runner-up and 21K School secured the Second runner-up position.

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Reflecting on the championship, ISSO Director Gaurav Dixit said, "The scale and quality of this year's Swimming Championship reflect the incredible growth of school sports in India. Seeing 749 swimmers from 153 schools compete with such passion, discipline and sportsmanship reinforces ISSO's commitment to creating world-class competitive platforms where young athletes can challenge themselves, learn and thrive. This championship is not just about winning medals; it's about nurturing the next generation of Indian sporting talent."

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In the Under-19 Boys category, Ayyan Nagarkatti of Rose Manor International School, Ahaan Surekha of Aditya Birla World Academy and Saaiansh Tapuriah of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, shared the championship honours. Kanishka Vipin Sugunan finished as runner-up, while Adit Dagar of Prometheus School, Noida and Kabir Dandapani of Neev Academy were named Second runners-up.

The Under-19 Girls title was claimed by Sanaya Shetty of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Meshika Lawania of Prometheus School, Noida and Anaya Nigam of Oberoi International School, Goregaon finished as runners-up, while Arshiya Makkar, also from Prometheus School, Noida, secured the Second runner-up position.

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In the Under-17 Boys category, Dhiaan Doshi of D. Y. Patil International School, Worli and Sam Wilson of Hindustan International School, Chennai emerged as champions. The runner-up honours went to Arhaan Harsh of Calorx Olive International School, Vishnu Sagar Jaivant of KC High International School and Kabir Khubchandani of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Devansh Raj Julka of Sancta Maria, Faridabad, Utkarsh Mehta of Oberoi International School, Goregaon and S. S. Sachin Satvik of 21K School finished as Second runners-up. (ANI)

The Under-17 Girls competition saw Sanvi Jha of 21K School and Arudra Purushottam of New Baldwin International School crowned champions. Aradhya Thota of Lady Andal School, Chennai, Hridhara of DPS East, Bengaluru and Aashka Motishaw of B. D. Somani International School secured Runner-up honours, while Alina Munshi of Aditya Birla World Academy and Seher Puri of Oberoi International School, JVLR finished as Second Runners-up.

In the Under-14 Boys category, Rivaan Kolahi of JBCN International School, Parel and Nischit Aryan Kusunuri of Ambitus World School emerged as champions. Kabir Virkar of Ascend International School finished as Runner-up, while Rian Peravalli of The Gaudium School, Hyderabad claimed the Second Runner-up position.

The Under-14 Girls title went to Laxmi Siraparapu of IRA Global School. Unnathi Lokineni of Oakridge International School, Bachupally finished as Runner-up, while Khwaish Goyal of Anand Niketan International School and Sakshi Pazhani Vemal of D. G. Khetan International School secured the Second Runner-up honours.

The championship concluded by celebrating not only outstanding performances in the pool but also the discipline, resilience and sporting spirit demonstrated by hundreds of young athletes, further strengthening ISSO's vision of building a professional, inclusive and competitive national platform for school sports in India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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