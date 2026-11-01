“It could have been other way around”: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner reflects on 3-2 series loss to India

Hamilton [New Zealand], November 1 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner reflected on the key moments that shaped his side's 3-2 T20I series defeat to India, saying the outcome could have been different had the hosts capitalised on opportunities in the first two matches in Christchurch.

Speaking after New Zealand's seven-wicket victory in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park on Sunday, Santner said the series was closely contested, and his team had several positives to take from the campaign, particularly in batting and bowling.

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"Yeah, I think we'll reflect on that and we know that it was a very tight series against a very good team. But yeah, I think those small moments, like you said in the first couple games where, you know, we probably could have won those games or should have. So the series could have looked a lot different. But in terms of a cricketing point of view, there's a lot of good stuff. The batting was really well, and then the bowling - guys adapted brilliantly last couple games. So, you know, there's a lot of positives. Obviously the scoreline shows 3-2 to India, but could have been the other way around," Santner said.

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Reflecting on New Zealand's bowling performance in the final match, the skipper said the bowlers adapted their plans after India's third-wicket partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan shifted the momentum.

"Yeah, I thought we mixed it up really nicely. I think that was a little bit with the new ball and then Shreyas and Kishan put their foot on the gas and we, the seamers, kind of mixed it up. Yorkers, wide, a little bit straight with length. So it was, yeah, it was good learnings obviously for us," he said.

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Santner also pointed out that the team would take lessons from the series, particularly with the next opportunity to play in similar conditions potentially coming during a future World Cup.

"You know, I guess next time we play at this time of year is probably the World Cup in a couple of years' time. So you're learning from these games this time of the year," he added.

The New Zealand captain expressed confidence in the team's bowling depth, noting that player rotation had provided opportunities to those who do not regularly feature in the playing XI.

"Yeah, I think we're in a great spot in terms of depth at the moment. I guess with the schedule there's been a lot more rotation than probably would be. But it gives guys opportunities, which is nice. Some fringe guys who don't potentially play a lot. And they're showing that they can step up straight away, which is cool as well. So in terms of the depth like you talked about, we're in a good spot," Santner said.

He also praised Glenn Phillips for his consistency with the bat throughout the series, saying the batter's ability to settle in before playing attacking shots had helped New Zealand in crucial situations.

"Yeah, I mean to do it every game is pretty special. He does give himself a little bit of time and then he can hit some good areas, play some strong shots. And against a good bowling attack as we've seen. They're a great side. So for him to do it every game and put us in great positions with the bat, like you said at the start, I think the batting's been really good. You know, 200 most games and then obviously a 260 as well. So yeah, and he was a crucial part of that," he said.

New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, chasing down the target of 192 in 17.4 overs to register a consolation victory, while India clinched the five-match series 3-2.

Tim Seifert led the successful chase with a blistering 93 off 50 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries, with eight fours and three sixes. The duo added 86 runs for the third wicket to put New Zealand in a commanding position. Phillips also registered his fourth half-century of the series, joining Mohammad Rizwan and S Ravichandran in the list of batters to score four or more 50-plus scores in a bilateral T20I series.

Earlier, India recovered from an early setback at 19/2 through an explosive 93-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer. Kishan scored 61 off 31 balls, while Iyer made 50 off 23 deliveries.

Naman Dhir contributed 33 off 23 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy added 22 off 17 deliveries as India posted 191/8 in 20 overs. New Zealand pacer Adam Milne was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 19 runs, while Blair Tickner and Nathan Smith also picked up wickets. Despite the defeat in the final match, India secured the series 3-2. (ANI)

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