“It feels absolutely incredible”: Manal Chauhan reflects on match-winning heroics as India clinch U-19 Asia Cup title

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Indian batter Manal Chauhan played a crucial role in India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final, producing a match-defining late 47 to help the team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

India clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Saturday.

Having slipped to 251 for seven, India found unlikely heroes in Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva, whose crucial late contributions turned the contest around and kept India in the hunt.

With nerves running high, Ulva struck a boundary off the final ball to seal a dramatic victory and guide India to their ninth U-19 Asia Cup title.

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Reflecting on the unforgettable experience against the arch-rivals, Chauhan described representing India as a dream come true, admitting that he was overwhelmed by the emotions of the moment.

He credited the team's positive dressing-room atmosphere and the belief of his teammates for helping India overcome the pressure. Chauhan also highlighted the encouragement they received from teammates on the sidelines, whose constant support kept their spirits high.

“It feels absolutely incredible. Getting an opportunity to represent India is something every player dreams of. I got that opportunity, and I made sure to grab it with both hands. Honestly, I can’t even put into words what I’m feeling right now," Chauhan told ANI after arriving at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Sunday.

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"The atmosphere in the team was very positive. The boys on the sidelines genuinely believed we could pull it off. Mohit and I, while batting together, kept things simple. We spoke about playing our natural game, playing normal cricket and taking calculated risks when required. That was the only plan," he added.

Recalling the celebrations after the memorable win, he said the experience was difficult to put into words, adding that representing the country came with a responsibility to give everything back to India.

"The celebrations afterwards were just as special. The boys cheered us on and lifted our spirits throughout. We were even standing on the roof, celebrating together. The energy was unbelievable. And at the end of the day, when it comes to representing India, if someone gives us an opportunity or puts their faith in us, we want to give everything back for the country," he noted.

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Indian batter Kushagra Ojha reflected on the team's dramatic victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final, crediting the positive dressing-room atmosphere and collective belief for helping India emerge victorious from a tense finish.

Ojha admitted that the defeat against Pakistan in the league stages made the triumph even more special, describing the turnaround as destiny.

“I’m extremely happy. You know, as they say, everything happens for a reason, and perhaps it was destiny. We lost the second match, but we bounced back and won this one. So, I’m delighted, and the entire team is equally happy," Ojha said.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room was always positive, and we constantly encouraged each other to stay optimistic. We knew we were in a similar position towards the end, and our thinking was simple: the deeper we took the game, the more difficult it would become for them," he added.

Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to bat first, putting 337/9 on the board with a century from Usman Khan (107 in 111 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and fifties from Abdul Qadir (80 in 54 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) and Farhan Yousaf (63 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes).

India started off well, with skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80 in 101 balls, with five fours) and Sehwag (58 in 61 balls, with nine fours) putting a 95-run opening stand. However, they soon collapsed to 252/8.

A crucial partnership of 67 runs came from Manal Chauhan (47 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Mohit Ulva. After Manal's dismissal, Mohit (49* off 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) took India to a win, with Chigurupati Venkata (11*) playing a crucial supporting role. (ANI)

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