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Home / Sports / "It feels amazing to join Arsenal": Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

"It feels amazing to join Arsenal": Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

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ANI
Updated At : 02:57 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Arsenal's new midfielder Bruno Guimaraes said he is excited about starting a new chapter at the club and wants to win trophies and make history with the Premier League side.

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According to Sky Sports, Arsenal signed Guimaraes from Newcastle in a Euro 75 million transfer last month.

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Speaking on JioHotstar, Guimaraes said his conversations with manager Mikel Arteta convinced him that Arsenal was the right place for a new challenge.

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"It feels amazing to join Arsenal. I'm grateful for this opportunity. When I first spoke to Mikel Arteta, I felt excited right away. I knew inside that I needed a new challenge, and Arsenal felt like the right place," Guimaraes said.

The Brazil international said Arsenal's history and vision were among the factors that attracted him to the club, adding that he wants to help the team achieve its ambitions.

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"The club has a great history and a clear vision. I want to be part of that and help the team achieve big things. I'm looking forward to getting started and giving my best for the fans," he added.

Guimaraes, who joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in August, said he believes the move has come at the right stage of his career. Arsenal officially announced his signing on a long-term contract on August 8.

"After playing in two FIFA World Cups, I feel this is the right time in my career for a new challenge. I want to win trophies and make history, and I believe I'm in the right place to do that," he said, as quoted by JioHotstar.

The midfielder also highlighted the importance of squad depth with Arsenal facing a busy season across competitions.

"We have a lot of games this season, so every player in the squad will be important. I'm ready to give my best and help the team achieve great things. Hopefully, we can turn our dreams into reality," Guimaraes said.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continued their perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal in the second half. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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