New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): South Africa's T20I standing captain Rassie van der Dussen felt winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 against Australia last month has made the Proteas play without fear and it feels like there's a difference.

South Africa won their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title victory over Australia by five wickets at Lord's last month. With this victory, South Africa has won its first-ever world title in international cricket. This is also the country's second ICC trophy.

"It feels like there's a difference. Maybe it's boiled over from winning the Test Championship because we won that match when it counts, so it's almost like we can experiment more," van der Dussen said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

He also spoke about Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad. Conrad will coach South Africa through the 2025-27 WTC cycle, during which the white-ball teams will also play in the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup, which they will co-host.

"It's Shukri [Conrad]'s first time in charge of the white-ball sides, but the mindset is different. We are not trying things for the sake of trying it, or guys being chosen for the sake of being chosen. It's about trying things with the understanding that it's okay if you get it wrong, but you can only get to the other side if you try it properly and authentically. What Shukri brings in terms of environment, and in terms of a mindset, is that freedom."

"There's responsibility, and we want to win every match. Shukri has said that many times, and we want to win every match that we play, but we are also encouraged to be our best version, play the way we want to play, and play the way the team wants to play. If we fall short, that's okay, we fall short on our terms. We'll try to be better next time. There's no pressure from a management point of view. We know what's expected of us," he added.

South Africa will next clash with Zimbabwe in the 4th match of the T20 Tri-Series on Sunday at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Proteas won their initial match against the hosts but were defeated by the Kiwis in the following fixture.

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa.

South Africa Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter. (ANI)

