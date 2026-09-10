“It feels really good”: Tanya Chaudhary breaks women’s hammer throw national record at Indian Athletics Series Final

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Indian hammer thrower Tanya Chaudhary rewrote the national record in women’s hammer throw with a sensational 68.35m effort at the Indian Athletics Series Final.

The record-breaking throw came at the right time for Tanya, with the Asian Games scheduled to begin later this month. The athlete said she was delighted after finally achieving a target she had been chasing for a long time.

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"I am feeling very happy. It took quite a long time chasing this. In between, it was around 65–67 meters, so now it feels really good. Finally, a national record has been set in my name today," Tanya told reporters.

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A NEW NATIONAL RECORD! 🇮🇳🔥 Tanya Chaudhary tops the Women’s Hammer Throw at the Indian Athletics Series Final and breaks the National Record! 👊 #IndianAthletics #AFI https://t.co/iOLD5BVFbG — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 10, 2026

Speaking about the impact of the record performance ahead of the continental event, Tanya said the achievement has boosted her confidence and showed that she is reaching peak form at the right time.

"This has worked out really well for me—that we are peaking at the right time. There isn't much time left for the Asian Games now, only about 20 days remain. If we keep progressing the way things are going, hopefully, we will be able to perform even better there," she added.

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Tanya credited her recent training focus on improving technique, saying precision in execution has been the key area of work ahead of the major competition.

"In the training camp, our primary focus was purely on perfecting the technique. If the technique is right, the hammer throw will be good. If the throw is good, medals will follow, and records will be broken," she said.

Her coach Sachin said the focus in the lead-up to the event was to help Tanya develop the right rhythm and confidence in her technique.

"For the past week, I was working on helping her get the right feel of the technique. I told her to maintain that feel and approach it just like practising on our home ground—no pressure, stay relaxed," he said.

The coach added that Tanya executed the plan perfectly during the competition.

"She executed it perfectly today. Keeping the shoulders relaxed, maintaining good footwork rhythm, and executing the right technique. After a long time, I felt very satisfied seeing her find that rhythm and technique today," Sachin added.

With the national record now under her name, Tanya will look to carry the momentum into the Asian Games as she aims for a strong performance on the international stage. (ANI)

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