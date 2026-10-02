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Home / Sports / “It feels wonderful”: Deepika Sehrawat’s father hails India’s historic Asian Games hockey gold

“It feels wonderful”: Deepika Sehrawat’s father hails India’s historic Asian Games hockey gold

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Deepika Sehrawat’s father, Jagdish Sehrawat, expressed immense pride after India’s women’s hockey team won Asian Games gold.

He credited Deepika’s strong start with boosting the team’s confidence and said her achievement had sparked celebrations in their village, where residents are preparing a grand welcome for her.

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The Indian women's hockey team produced a historic performance on Friday, defeating reigning Asian champions China 1-0 to clinch the gold medal and end a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

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"It feels wonderful; the team won gold. Winning gold at the Asian Games is a huge achievement, a fantastic thing—and our daughter is a part of that team. Deepika had a very strong start, which I believe gave the team confidence. Although she didn't score goals in the subsequent matches, the way she played and scored earlier must have infused the team with energy. It really boosts the girls' confidence... The entire village has come together for the welcome. People are gathering and coming to offer congratulations; the whole village is trying to organise the best possible reception we can manage,"  Jagdish Sehrawat told ANI.

Ranked No. 8 in the world, India stunned World No. 4 China in a fiercely contested final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute through a field goal.

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The triumph marks India's first women's hockey medal at the Asian Games since 1982, when the team last stood on the podium. This is India's 76th medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with 16 golds, 25 silver medals and 35 bronze medals.

Deepika Sehrawat finished as the tournament's top goalscorer with 21 goals, followed by teammate Navneet Kaur with 10 goals, while China's Jiaqi Zhong scored nine. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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