"It felt proud and accomplished I could once again wear national team jersey": Indian footballer Boris Singh Thangjam

Pathum Thani [Thailand] May 31 (ANI): Boris Singh Thangjam represented the country at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 in India. Naturally, his next target was to wear the same blue again for the senior national team, according to the AIFF website.

The dream finally came true on March 19, when he made his debut against the Maldives and, six days later, played the full 90 minutes in the Asian Cup Qualifiers against Bangladesh.

"It felt proud and accomplished that I could once again wear the national team jersey, and the senior one for the first time. I am very grateful to the coach for believing in me. I always give my best for the country when given the opportunity," Boris Singh Thanjam said as quoted from AIFF.

Now, once again part of the Blue Tigers squad for the FIFA friendly in Thailand and the Asian Cup Qualifier in Hong Kong, all Boris and his teammates are looking for are two wins.

The Blue Tigers have been training in Pathum Thani since May 29 and have completed two full-on-pitch training sessions so far. The weather is quite similar to that of Kolkata, with consistent humidity and a sprinkling of rain now and then.

For Boris, the month of May has been fantastic -- playing a big role in FC Goa's title win at the Kalinga Super Cup, followed by another national team call-up. Victory fuels victory, and the 25-year-old hopes to carry that winning habit to India's upcoming important matches.

"The Super Cup was a much-needed win for the club and for me, personally. It meant a lot to finish the season on a high note. We deserved it. It provided great motivation for me in the national team camp as well," said Boris.

Boris served as another reminder of the progress made by the batch of 2000 and 2001-born players who were part of the FIFA U17 World Cup and later the Indian Arrows project.

Making the jump from the junior-most category of international football to the senior level is never easy. However, as many as nine players, who made history by representing India in the country's first-ever FIFA tournament, have also gone on to don the India shirt at the senior level.

Boris spoke about the importance of the World Cup and the two seasons he spent at Indian Arrows in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 I-League.

"The entire journey was special. From preparing for the World Cup until the end of the tournament, it was unbelievable. I feel fortunate that I was one of the few players who got to represent our country at such a big stage. Although the result was not as expected, I believe we did our best, and I hope that one day our country will play in the senior World Cup.

"As a young player initially, you need proper guidance and, most importantly, you need to understand all the fundamentals of playing the beautiful game. I gained a lot through the coaches and my teammates at Indian Arrows. I also got good game time that I needed, and was fortunate to sign for ISL clubs thereupon," Boris added.

The Manipur-born player has played for ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan, won the League Shield with Jamshedpur FC, and has been at FC Goa for the last two seasons. He started his career as a right-winger, but with the changing demands of the modern game, he adjusted to the right-back position, where he feels at home now.

The playing position may have changed, but the goals haven't left him. Boris has managed to score at least a couple in every season of his professional career so far. Popping up at the back post and finishing off crosses is something he relishes. Full-backs aren't just about crosses and overlaps and one-on-one duels, according to Boris. They have to be all-rounders.

"I always try to improve all of it. In modern football, you have to hone every skill. Full-back is always a competitive position, so I try to improve every aspect of my game to stay on top. This is what I've learned with my experience in the national teams and different clubs, so far," he added. (ANI)

