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Home / Sports / "It has been a pleasure to watch him": Luka Modric hails Messi after final international match for Argentina

"It has been a pleasure to watch him": Luka Modric hails Messi after final international match for Argentina

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ANI
Updated At : 05:56 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Zagreb [Croatia], October 7 (ANI): Croatian football icon Luka Modric paid a heartfelt tribute to Argentina icon and rival Lionel Messi as he concluded his international career with a glittering farewell match against Benin on home soil on Tuesday.

Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night. In what was billed as Messi's final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory.

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Speaking to Cadena SER as quoted by Goal.com, Modric, who was rivals with Messi during their stints with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, highlighted Messi's brilliance and how he had been a pleasure to watch even though he had made him suffer.

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"What can I say about him? It is a shame he is retiring, but it’s his decision, and we have to respect it. He has achieved something incredible with the national team; he has won the World Cup he wanted so much," he said.

The Croatian continued: "He is one of the best players in the world, a one-of-a-kind player, and it has been a pleasure to watch him play, even though I’ve suffered a lot against him, both with Croatia and with Real Madrid. I wish him the best of luck," he added.

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Modric locked horns with Messi 27 times across international and club levels, managing 10 wins, five draws and 12 defeats.

After a goalless first half, Argentina broke the deadlock shortly after the restart. Messi created the opening goal in the 48th minute, setting up Nicolas Otamendi, who made no mistake to put the hosts ahead.

Messi was at the heart of Argentina's second goal as well, teeing up Nico Paz for a superb curling effort that doubled the advantage and sent the home crowd into celebration.

The 39-year-old then completed the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting to make it 3-0 and adding another memorable moment to an extraordinary international career.

As the final whistle sounded, Messi embraced his Argentina teammates on the pitch as supporters filled the stadium with chants and applause. The emotional scenes brought a fitting close to an era that has seen the forward transform Argentina's fortunes on the international stage.

Messi's journey with Argentina has included triumphs at the 2021 and 2024 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Finalissima, ending decades of expectation surrounding the national team.

With his final appearance now complete, Messi leaves behind a legacy defined not only by his goals and assists, but also by his enduring influence on Argentine football.

For a nation that waited years to see its greatest footballer lift major international trophies, his farewell in Buenos Aires provided one final reminder of the extraordinary chapter he wrote in Argentina's sky-blue and white.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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