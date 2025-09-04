"It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience": Yuki Bhambri after reaching semi-finals of US Open 2025

New York [US], September 4 (ANI): After entering the semi-finals of the US Open 2025 semi-finals, Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri reflected on his impressive journey to the US Open 2025 men's doubles semifinals alongside longtime friend and partner Michael Venus.

Yuki Bhambri along with his partner from New Zealand, Michael Venus, has advanced to the men's doubles semi-finals in the Grand Slam. In a thrilling match at the US Open, Bhambri and Venus outplayed the 11th-seeded duo of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram, winning by 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in 2 hours and 37 minutes. The indian-kiwi duo will take on Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the semi-finals.

Speaking on JioHotstar after the match, Yuki Bhambri said, "It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience, and at this moment, there is a whirlwind of emotions. We are simply grateful to have prevailed in such a challenging match. Our opponents made it extremely difficult for us with their vast experience as multiple Grand Slam champions, and competing against them truly tested our resolve at every stage."

Further speaking on the strong bond and long friendship that he shares with Michael Venus, Yuki Bhambri stated, "We have been friends for over 15 years, and the timing felt right to start competing together. I am genuinely pleased to be by his side on the court. Having faced him multiple times as an opponent, I always preferred partnering with him rather than playing against him. It has been a wonderful journey so far, starting from the US summer tournament in Washington, and we are happy with the progress we've made together."

Currently ranked World No. 32 in men's doubles, Bhambri holds the distinction of being India's highest-ranked player in the category. With this win, he has scripted history by reaching his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal in doubles.

Bhambri had previously only managed to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the US Open in 2024, when he played alongside French partner Albano Olivetti.

Bhambri stormed to his maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals at the US Open in the Men's doubles alongside his partner from New Zealand, Michael Venus. Yuki and Venus defeated the No. 4 seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in one hour and 23 minutes by a 6-4, 6-4 score line to move into the final eight.

Earlier, Bhambri and Venus stormed into the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the US Open 2025 in New York on Monday. The 14th-seeded pair registered a commanding 6-1, 7-5 win over the unseeded duo of Colombia's Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in one hour and 25 minutes at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.Bhambri and Venus made a flying start, breaking their opponents twice to take an early 3-0 lead before comfortably sealing the first set 6-1.

Escobar and Reyes-Varela offered stronger resistance in the second set, but Bhambri and Venus held their nerve to clinch it 7-5, securing their place in the last 16.

They will next face the fourth-seeded German duo of Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.

In their opener, Bhambri and Venus had eased past the American pair of Marcos Giron and Learner Tien with a 6-0, 6-3 victory. (ANI)

