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Home / Sports / ‘It hurts deep down’: Lionel Messi bids emotional farewell to Argentina national team

‘It hurts deep down’: Lionel Messi bids emotional farewell to Argentina national team

'I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — alongside my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of', the 39-year-old posted on Instagram

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Reuters
Buenos Aires, Updated At : 09:22 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, on July 19, 2026. Reuters file
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Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, said on Monday in a post on Instagram that he would be leaving Argentina's national team.

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"It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," the 39-year-old posted on Instagram.

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"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — alongside my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of," he added.

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