"It is a big responsibility": India pacer Akash Deep appointed Bihar DSP under 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' scheme

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): Indian fast bowler Akash Deep on Friday was appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Bihar government under its "Medal Lao, Naukri Pao" policy, calling it a "big responsibility" before also appealing for peace amid the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

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The 29-year-old right-arm pacer, who made his India debut against England in the Ranchi Test in 2024, received his appointment letter from Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at a ceremony in Patna. Fellow India cricketer Mukesh Kumar was also appointed as a DSP under the state's sports recruitment policy.

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Akash Deep has represented India in 10 Tests, taking 28 wickets, while also contributing 163 runs, including a half-century.

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Speaking after receiving the appointment letter, Akash Deep thanked the Bihar government for backing sportspersons and said the initiative would inspire the state's youth.

"It is a big responsibility. This is a huge inspiration for the youth of Bihar that the State government is standing by them if they work hard. Due to encouragement for sports by CM Samrat Choudhary, the older mindset has changed, and the youth of Bihar is coming forward to take up sports. The way 20-25 job letters were given today, it gives assurance to the parents also that the future of their child is safe," he told ANI.

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The appointments were made under Bihar's 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' initiative, which offers direct government jobs to athletes who excel at national and international competitions.

According to the Bihar State Sports Authority, outstanding sportspersons are eligible for Class-I and other senior government posts, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sub-Inspector and Panchayati Raj Officer, without having to appear for standard competitive examinations.

Sharing photographs from the event, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the state government was committed to identifying sporting talent across Bihar, strengthening world-class sports infrastructure and creating opportunities for athletes to represent the state and the country at events such as the Olympics, the World Cup, the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the IPL.

Akash Deep also commented on the ongoing student protests in Bihar over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, urging demonstrators to remain peaceful while expressing confidence that the government would act in students' interests.

"Protesting is a constitutional right. I feel that everything is better when done peacefully. No harm should be caused to the students also. I am 100% confident that the commitment made by the government will be in favour of the students. Students and sportspersons are the future of the country, and it is an equal responsibility of both citizens and the government to respect their sentiments. The students should also display equal responsibility, thinking that this is our country," he said.

Large-scale student protests have been underway in Patna since July 22 over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, with demonstrators demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.

The protests have witnessed clashes with police and calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)

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