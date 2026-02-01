"It is a great feeling to come to India and play World Cup": USA Captain Monank Patel

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 5 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus and USA skipper Monank Patel addressed the media during a captains' briefing in Colombo on Thursday, sharing insights on their teams' preparations and ambitions.

Speaking during the Captain's Day press conference, Patel expressed his excitement about representing the USA on cricket's biggest stage. "It is a great feeling to come to India and play the World Cup. As a kid, I always dreamt of playing in a World Cup, but never thought of playing in a World Cup in India and representing the USA. So it's a great feeling, and it's not just for me, but for a lot of players in the team. And really excited to play the World Cup."

Patel highlighted the team's readiness after thorough preparation over the past few weeks. "We had a few hurdles before, and I think we've been used to these things before also. So this opportunity playing the World Cup, we got, we were well focused and we got good preparation in the last three weeks, and we are well focused and ready to play the World Cup." He added that the team's combination had been carefully worked out ahead of the tournament, noting, "Before we played the first game, we already were prepared, like whatever balance will be, how we are going to play the Playing XI. And now, if you compare with the last World Cup, we have a few different players in the team. It's a well-experienced and balanced team. So we've been preparing and playing a few games before the World Cup. So we know our combination, and obviously, we see the condition and then decide."

Patel also emphasised the professionalism within the squad, saying, "I think everyone is a full-time cricketer in our team. We've been playing - my teammates and I've been playing cricket and representing the USA for the last seven, eight years. So everyone is a professional, and they know what to do given the opportunity at a bigger stage."

Namibia and the USA are placed in Group A with the defending champions India, Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Namibia skipper Erasmus reflected on the challenges of their group and praised the professionalism of associate nations. "I think we've got a reasonably tough group. You've got the massive game between India and Pakistan, obviously, at the forefront of it. But there are many other challengers in that group, with the likes of the US. They've got so many experienced players playing in most leagues around the world. So I think they're going to be a phenomenal force as well in the group."

On the support from South African veteran cricketer and World Cup winning coach, Gary Kirsten, Erasmus said, "Yeah, obviously Gary comes with immense experience, not only from world cricket play, having coached so many teams and played all across the world. But he comes with the experience of Indian cricket, having coached the IPL for many seasons, having won the 2011 World Cup. Yeah, so just coming here with him, you can see he's well-loved by the people. We can't get off the bus, really, without having to take selfies with Gary. So yeah, besides the cricketing side as well, he's such a great human to have on board and in your squad. So I think that's true for everyone in our management. And therefore, the players are really enjoying that."

Erasmus also emphasised the importance of professionalism in his team, noting, "Everyone's full-time cricketers, so no excuses, really. I just think it's been a hard time that the associates do get that level of professionalism in the game and around these tournaments. And it's shown in the tournaments that their success rate has gone up with the exposure."

USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Travelling reserve: Alexander Volschenk. (ANI)

