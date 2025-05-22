"It is a proud moment": Rivaba Jadeja on husband Ravindra Jadeja becoming longest-reigning No.1 test all-rounder

Jamnagar, (Gujarat) [India] May 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rivaba Jadeja expressed pride over her husband and Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja becoming the longest-reigning No.1 all-rounder in Test cricket, calling it a moment of great honour for the family and Indian cricket fans alike.

She acknowledged India's progress in sports. She extends gratitude to the players and coaches of the Indian cricket team, expressing hopes for their continued success in the upcoming India vs England Test series.

"It is a proud moment for the whole family and Indian cricket fans...India is progressing in the field of sports...I thank the players, coaches of the Indian cricket team...May our team continue to perform well in the upcoming India vs England Test series." Rivaba Jadeja told reporters.

Ravindra Jadeja reached a major milestone last Thursday, completing 1,151 days as the top-ranked Test all-rounder--the longest reign in ICC history for any all-rounder. He was also included in the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2024.

In the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, Jadeja sits comfortably at the top with 400 points. He is ahead of second-ranked Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh with 327 points.

Jadeja has made history by becoming the world's longest-serving No. 1 Test all-rounder. This historic feat is ahead of many legendary names as Jacques Kallis and Kapil Dev.

Jadeja's consistent performances over the last few years have enabled him to achieve this milestone. He alone has scored 527 runs at an average of 29.27 in the year 2024 and has picked up 48 wickets at an average of 24.29. These statistics speak volumes about how valuable he is both with bat and ball.

Jadeja's rise to dominance in Test cricket has been nothing short of remarkable. Known for his sharp left-arm spin, electric fielding, and increasingly reliable batting, he has become a pillar of India's red-ball setup. Staying at the top of the ICC all-rounder rankings for over three years speaks volumes for his match-winning impact. (ANI)

