"It is an explosive format": Head coach Lance Kluesner confident Arabian Aces can excel in Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Arabian Aces head coach Lance Kluesner backed his newly assembled squad to make an impact in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10, highlighting the team's blend of experience, versatility and the "innovation and serious problem-solving skills" required to thrive in the explosive format.

Moeen Ali, Andre Russell and Liam Livingstone were pre signed by the Arabian Aces for the Abu Dhabi T10 to be held from the November 7 till November 20. The draft for the league was conducted earlier today in Abu Dhabi with the Arabian Aces picking Sam Billings, legendary Imran Tahir, Richard Gleeson amongst other notable names. Led by a consortium headed by British entrepreneur Pankaj Jain and global entrepreneur and investor Neeraj Jain, the Arabian Aces will make their tournament debut when the Abu Dhabi T10 returns to Zayed Cricket Stadium later this year, according to a release.

Advertisement

“The plan was always to go with a squad that could do their job both up top and pull off games for us with the ball if it comes down to that. T10 is an explosive format and is nothing like any of these players have played before barring here. You need innovation and serious problem solving skills and I’m confident that the squad is full of boys who will put their hand up and make it happen for Arabian Aces. It’s the perfect formula to excel in a T10 format and we can’t wait to get started.” said Lance Kluesner, Head Coach, Arabian Aces.

Advertisement

“Arabian Aces represents an exciting new chapter for us, and we are delighted to be joining the Abu Dhabi T10 at such an important point in the tournament's evolution. Our ambition is to create a professionally managed franchise with a strong identity and a culture built around performance, ambition and teamwork. We definitely leave the draft quite content with our picks. Lance is no stranger to excellence and we are happy to let him do what he does best with the Arabian Aces.” said Pankaj Jain & Neeraj Jain, Owner, Arabian Aces.

“Happy with the squad that we have assembled today. We have some really serious talent that will take the league by storm and some really promising names that are tomorrow’s superstars. This is a unique opportunity for the young boys to play along with and learn from the likes of Moeen Ali, Andre Russell and Liam Livingstone.” Said Shoeb Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer, Arabian Aces.

Advertisement

Arabian Aces is one of the newer franchises that have joined the Abu Dhabi T10 and look to create a lasting legacy under the tutelage of legendary Lance Kluesner. The squad has a predominant balanced mix of cricketers from England, West Indies, South Africa, and UAE which is testament to the fearless brand of cricket that they are looking forward to showcasing in November.

“Can’t wait to start our campaign and work with this squad. Each member has excelled at either the domestic, national or international stage and understands what each team that they would play for expects out of them. Arabian Aces is surely a serious contender for the title this season.” Lance Kluesner, Head Coach, Arabian Aces, signed off.

Final Squad:

Mooen Ali (Captain), Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Arfan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Richard Gleeson, Sam Billings, Paul Walter, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Tahir, Salman Irshad, Quentin Sampson, Dwaine Pretorius, Vriitya Aravind, Ibrahim Masood, Amshi D’silva, Dunith Wellalage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)