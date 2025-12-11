DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "It is right to clear the brain": Atherton backs England over Noosa trip ahead of Adelaide Ashes Test

"It is right to clear the brain": Atherton backs England over Noosa trip ahead of Adelaide Ashes Test

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Adelaide [Australia], December 11 (ANI): The former England cricketer Michael Atherton defended the Ben Stokes-led team for their trip to Noosa in Queensland despite being 2-0 in the ongoing Ashes series. Atherton said the England team can't be expected to hide away, as per Sky Sports.

Advertisement

England have been well beaten in the opening two Ashes Tests and now head into a must-win match in Adelaide, starting Wednesday, December 17.

Advertisement

Before heading to Adelaide, the team and support staff took a pre-scheduled trip to Noosa in on Tuesday afternoon--a break arranged prior to the series, with no cricket training planned--before flying out to Adelaide on Saturday.

Advertisement

England are then scheduled to train on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before the third Test begins on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval

Atherton told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast that criticism of England's Noosa trip was inevitable given they're 2-0 down, but defended the players, saying they can't just hide away.

Advertisement

"There's been predictably a bit of flak flying around, the local media have sent people there. I mean, it's inevitable if you're 2-0 down you're going to get stick. But what are they supposed to do? Sit in a darkened room and eat bread and water? I saw Ben Stokes, he posed for some photographs, didn't he? And I thought, good on you, actually. You've got to be able to laugh at yourself," Atherton said.

He said the team were taking some time to rest and would refocus by Sunday, stressing that England's main problem so far has been poor decision-making and game awareness. Atherton argued that their mindset--not their skills--has let them down, and that a mental reset is important to avoid carrying negative baggage into the next Test.

"They've gone for some R&R and then they're going to be switched on again come Sunday. We have all said that the major problem in the two games has been about their thinking. Understanding situations, times when to defend, when to attack and so it's that top bit of your body, the brain, that is what has let them down. So I think it is right to clear the brain. Not come to the next venue, sit there, train every single day and that mental scaring and baggage stays with you. They have to clear the brain," Atherton said, as quoted by Sky Sports. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts