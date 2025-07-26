DT
"It is the marquee event of Asian cricket": ACC President Mohsin Naqvi on Asia Cup 2025

ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], July 26 (ANI): The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 9 to 28 September 2025.

The tournament will bring together the continent's top teams in a celebration of Asian cricket, culminating in what promises to be an unforgettable sporting spectacle, according to a release from ACC.

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi stated, "Hosting the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE allows fans from across Asia to come together in a setting that mirrors our region's incredible diversity. When crowds gather to witness the tournament's unforgettable clashes, it will be a great reminder of cricket's power to build bridges."

The ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 will feature 8 participating teams, up from the previous 6, providing a larger competitive platform to emerging cricketing nations.

"The ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup is the marquee event of Asian cricket, and we are proud to present an expanded platform this year," Naqvi added, "This year marks yet another milestone in ACC's journey and a noteworthy development for cricket in Asia. With the inclusion of additional teams in the tournament, we are witnessing the game's boundaries expand, both geographically and competitively. This will be the Asia Cup at its finest."

The tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9. India will kick off their campaign against UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for the 14th.

India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19. After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. The final is scheduled on September 28.

India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong are in Group B. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

