Atlanta [US], July 2 (ANI): Outgoing United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer perfectly captured the collective relief and soaring optimism of the nation after England narrowly avoided a monumental World Cup disaster, securing a breathtaking 2-1 comeback victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday.

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With the Three Lions just minutes away from a shocking early exit in the Round of 32, a late masterclass from captain Harry Kane completely transformed the narrative, prompting joyful reactions from across the UK's political spectrum.

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Following the dramatic final whistle, Keir Starmer took to social media to echo the famous, decades-old English football anthem. "It might actually be coming home," posted outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on X.

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Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the chorus of praise, shifting the focus to the psychological grit displayed by Thomas Tuchel's squad under immense pressure.

"Brilliant from England tonight," Sunak posted on X. "Huge credit to Harry Kane and the whole team for showing that fight right to the end."

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The upbeat post-match reactions stood in stark contrast to the absolute anxiety that gripped English fans for the majority of the match. DR Congo, playing in the nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout fixture, absolutely stunned the favourites in the seventh minute. Brian Cipenga finished a swift flank-driven move from close range to net his first international goal and give the African underdogs an early lead.

For over an hour, England's tournament survival hung by a thread. Despite controlling most of the ball, England struggled to crack open a highly disciplined and aggressive Congolese defensive block.

DR Congo effectively pressed England's midfielders, keeping goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi relatively untested through the first half.

Recognising the impending catastrophe, manager Thomas Tuchel rang the changes shortly after the hour mark. He introduced dynamic attackers Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka, later throwing Eberechi Eze into the mix to overload the Congolese defence.

The relentless pressure finally shattered DR Congo's resistance in the 75th minute, when Harry Kane pounced on a loose ball inside the six-yard box to hammer home the equaliser.

With extra time looming ominously, the England skipper proved his world-class credentials once again. In the 86th minute, Kane struck a brilliant second to complete his brace and seal a remarkable turnaround.

Having safely defended their lead through a tense stoppage time, England officially punched their ticket to the Round of 16, where a blockbuster clash awaits them against tournament co-hosts Mexico. The high-stakes match will take place on Sunday, July 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. (ANI)

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