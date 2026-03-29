New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Naveen Jindal on Sunday backed the inclusion of polo in India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, stating that efforts would be made to reintroduce the sport and identify suitable venues across the country.

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India is steadily progressing in its bid to win the hosting rights for the Olympics 2036, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is scaling up the athlete-feeder system in a bid to power up the medal tally across major competitions in the coming years.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Northern India Polo Championship final between Jindal Panther and Jaipur Achievers, BJP MP Naveen Jindal emphasised the historical significance of polo in the Olympic movement and underlined India's preparedness to host the sport if it returns to the Games.

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Jindal also highlighted the readiness of Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi as a premier venue, suggesting it could host key matches, including the finals, should polo feature in the Olympic programme. He also noted that cities like Jaipur possess strong polo infrastructure, while other venues across the country could be upgraded to meet international standards.

"Look, it will be our effort that if the Olympics are held in India in 2036, polo should be included. This is because polo was part of the 1936 Olympics held in Berlin. And today, 100 years later, we have made a lot of advancements. And if it happens, then this Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi is the best in our country. Polo can be played here, it can be played in Jaipur, and there are some other grounds as well that we will need to improve and make better. But as of today, we believe that the ground capable of hosting the finals and main matches is this historic Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi," he said.

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When asked on Government inititative in helping and growing Polo across India, Naveen Jindal said, "We have the government's support. Our federation, the Indian Polo Association (IPA), is a government-recognised association, and the government provides whatever support we need from time to time. And as far as the season goes, it lasts until March. This is the last match of the season because the summers follow, and then we start polo again in October."

Coming to the match, Jindal Panther pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Jaipur Achievers 9-8 in a high-octane Northern India Polo Championship clash, with Juan Gris Zavaletta delivering the decisive blow in the final seconds.

The contest ebbed and flowed from the outset. After an even first chukker ended 1-1--thanks to Naveen Jindal's equaliser -- Panther surged ahead in the second, building a 4-2 lead through sharp attacking play led by Siddhant Sharma and Zavaletta, according to a release.

Jaipur Achievers, however, flipped the script in the third chukker. Spearheaded by Alejo Aramburu's relentless attacking, they stormed back to take a 5-4 lead.

The intensity only escalated in the fourth, where Juan Zavaletta brought Panther level at 5-5, before Achievers struck twice in quick succession -- Aramburu and Daniel Otamendi finding the target -- to wrest control once again.

With momentum firmly on their side, Jaipur Achievers extended their advantage to 8-5 by the end of the fifth chukker, with Sawai Padmanabh Singh also getting on the scoresheet. At that stage, the match seemed to be slipping away from Panther.

But the final chukker produced a breathtaking turnaround. Jindal Panther came out with renewed urgency, as Ramiro Zavaletta and Juan Zavaletta led the charge with crucial goals to bring the score to 8-8.

With the clock winding down and pressure mounting, Panther earned a penalty in the dying moments.

With just 29 seconds remaining, Juan Gris Zavaletta stepped up and calmly slotted it through, completing a remarkable comeback and sealing a thrilling 9-8 victory. Zavaletta emerged as the standout performer with five goals, while Ramiro Zavaletta added two and Naveen Jindal chipped in with one. (ANI)

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