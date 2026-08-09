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Home / Sports / "It was 36 years ago today....": Anil Kumble reflects on his international debut

"It was 36 years ago today....": Anil Kumble reflects on his international debut

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ANI
Updated At : 05:03 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): Indian spin legend Anil Kumble reflected on his international debut 36 years back expressing his gratitude for a "truly special journey".

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Kumble made his international debut for India against England at Manchester on this day in 1990. During his debut international match, Kumble took three wickets, bowling a 43-over spell of 3/105 in the Manchester Test, getting Allan Lamb as his first international wicket.

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Posting on X, Kumble wrote, "It was 36 years ago today that I received my first Test Cap as player number 192 for India. Taking the wicket of Allan Lamb was the start of a truly special journey, one that I cherish deeply to this day. I am incredibly grateful for this journey and everyone who has been a part it."

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Kumble finished his cricket career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler. He is also India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs and international cricket as a whole. His international tally of 953 wickets is the highest among all Indian bowlers. Including his wickets for Asia XI, he has a total of 956 wickets, the fourth-highest among all bowlers.

With 2,506 runs in 132 Tests at an average of 17.77, one century and five fifties, he was also a handy batter in Tests.

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The spinner also took 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999, and became only the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match.

Kumble also coached the Indian cricket team for a brief period of time (2016-2017). Under him, India won a Test series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.In 2015, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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