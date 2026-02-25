"It was a complete innings": Irfan Pathan praises Harry Brook for century against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): England reached their fifth successive semi-final in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a dominant performance against Pakistan in Pallekele.

England Captain Harry Brook's match-winning century helped his team seal their second win of the Sup[er Eights and become the first team to qualify for the semis.

Speaking on JioHotstar, the former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan weighed in on Harry Brook's performance. He said, "Harry Brook, batting at number three, was a significant move. He had never batted above number four in T20 cricket, and to do it in a World Cup game of this importance speaks volumes. In that context, this is one of the finest hundreds you'll see."

"It's outstanding for Brook personally and a major positive for England going forward. He walked in after Phil Salt's first-ball dismissal, with Shaheen Afridi bowling at high intensity. Yet he absorbed the pressure and dictated terms. His back-foot play against spin stood out. That is a difficult shot to execute. He also used his feet effectively and handled pace comfortably. It was a complete innings. This century was a game-changer. Promoting him to number three has proved to be a masterstroke."

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Sahibzada Farhan (63 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) continued his fine form in the tournament and, along with knocks from Babar, Fakhar Zaman (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and sixes each), and Shadab Khan (23 in 11 balls, with four boundaries), took Pakistan to 164/9.

Liam Dawson (3/24) and Jofra Archer (2/32) delivered brilliant four-over spells, while Jamie Overton (2/26) was also brilliant in his three-over spell.

In the run-chase, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) reduced England to 58/4, but Brook (100 in 51 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) did not give up, stitching partnerships with all-rounders Sam Curran (16 in 15 balls) and Will Jacks (28 in 23 balls, with a four and two sixes) and England won the match with two wickets and five wickets left.

With just one point in two games after their first match against New Zealand ended in a washout, a win in their final game against Sri Lanka will give Pakistan a maximum of three points. They are left at the mercy of the results of other teams and rain for a miraculous entry in the semifinals. With England having sealed their semifinal spot with four points, the race is mostly down to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have two fixtures left to play.

Now, England will take on New Zealand in their final Super Eight fixture on Friday in Colombo, whereas Pakistan will clash with Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday. (ANI)

