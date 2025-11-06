It was a great experience meeting PM, says Indian all-rounder Arundhati Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 (ANI): Member of India's Women's World Cup winning squad Arundhati Reddy describes her meeting with PM Modi as a "great experience" and an "inspiration". She said PM Modi spent a lot of time speaking to the team and encouraged others to take up sports.

Advertisement

Reddy struggled to secure a spot in India's playing 11 for the Women's CWC, as the team opted for Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, and Renuka Singh Thakur, resulting in Reddy not featuring in any fixtures.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, PM Modi hosted the champions of the Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament, following a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media.

Advertisement

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

"It was a great experience meeting him...He spent a lot of time speaking to us. It was an inspiration to meet him. Please take up the sport, it has changed my life, and I hope that it changes your life also. Keep working hard," Arundhati Reddy told the reporters.

Advertisement

PM Modi congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media. The players gifted a signed jersey with 'Namo 1' printed on it to PM Modi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, was also present.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana, who ended the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 434 runs in nine innings, including a century and two fifties, said PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. She also spoke about how girls are excelling in all fields today, and it is largely due to the efforts of PM Modi.

Deepti Sharma, who was crowned the 'Player of the Tournament' with 215 runs and 22 wickets to her name, including a fifty and five-wicket haul in the final against South Africa, said she had been waiting to meet Prime Minister Modi. She recalled their meeting in 2017, and when the PM had asked them to keep working hard, and then they would achieve their dream. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)