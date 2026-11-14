"It was a roller coaster of emotions": India captain Lakshya Raichandani after thrilling U-19 Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Al Amerat [Oman], November 14 (ANI): India captain Lakshya Raichandani described the U-19 Asia Cup final victory against Pakistan as an emotional roller coaster.

He expressed confidence in his team's batting depth, praised the players' belief and performance, and thanked fans for their continued support.

Extending the post-Diwali celebrations beyond borders, the India Under-19 cricket team pulled off a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a nail-biting final-over finish to clinch the 2026 ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup title on Saturday.

"It was a roller coaster (of emotions). We always had the belief as the wicket was pretty good. We are playing with almost 11 batters, I wasn't surprised, as I had the belief in them. Thank you for the support, and keep supporting us," Raichandani said after the match.

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India Under-19 secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the 2026 ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup title in a dramatic final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Chasing a challenging target of 338 runs, India held their nerve to reach 339/9 in the final over of a high-scoring encounter.

Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani led from the front with a brilliant 80 off 101 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 58 and Manal Chauhan scored an attacking 47. Mohit Ulva emerged as the hero of the chase, remaining unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries to guide India to victory.

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Earlier, Pakistan had posted an imposing 337/9, powered by Usman Khan’s century (107) and Abdul Qadir’s quickfire 80. Despite facing pressure after losing wickets at regular intervals, the Indian youngsters staged a remarkable comeback to snatch victory in the final over and lift the coveted continental trophy. (ANI)

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