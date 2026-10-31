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Home / Sports / "It was about getting win": Harmer reflects on match-winning 10-fer vs Australia in Cape Town Test

"It was about getting win": Harmer reflects on match-winning 10-fer vs Australia in Cape Town Test

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ANI
Updated At : 07:42 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Cape Town [South Africa], October 31 (ANI): South African spinner Simon Harmer said managing expectations and focusing on his bowling plans helped him deliver a match-winning performance against Australia in the third and final Test, where his 10-wicket haul of 10/120 earned him the Player of the Match award.

Chasing a target of 288, Australia were bowled out for 111 in their second innings, with off-spinner Harmer returning career-best figures of 6/16 and fast bowler Rabada claiming 3/39.

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Harmer also completed a 10-wicket haul in the match, while Rabada reached the landmark of 350 Test wickets. With this victory, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa became the number one side in the ICC Men's Test rankings.

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Reflecting on his performance, Harmer said it was important to put expectations aside and concentrate on what he needed to do, particularly when partnerships began to develop.

"It was just dealing with expectations. Putting that to one side and understanding what I had to do. As soon as partnerships started to build, playing with my trajectories and nuances I have learned along the way. It was about getting the win today, worked out nicely," Harmer said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

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He also credited fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for providing South Africa with the breakthrough by taking three wickets, after which Australia were left playing for a draw.

"The way KG (Kagiso Rabada) took three wickets, after that it was about playing for a draw for them. To be able to bowl in that situation, guys around the bat, the theatre, creating pressure, goes a long way and makes my job easier," he added.

Harmer acknowledged that the preceding weeks had been challenging but said he would enjoy the series victory. He also spoke about the conditions during the series and his approach to bowling in the two innings.

"Tough few weeks but will enjoy tonight. The wickets haven't offered much time as expected on days four and five. I ask myself if I have bowled well enough. In PE I was desperate for wickets. I try to bowl with control in the first innings and exploit and take wickets in the second. Was nice to just bowl freely and try to do your thing. I don't think I would change my journey for anything," Harmer said.

Meanwhile, Marco Jansen, who was named Player of the Series for his contribution of 198 runs and 13 wickets, described the contest as an intense series with several shifts in momentum.

"Very intense series. A lot of pressure, lot of ebbs and flows. Standing her tired but awesome series to be a part of. Takes a lot out of you, proud of the boys. Happy to have got the series win. Every ground had a different aspect to it. Had to adapt to a certain extent. Having to assess conditions and make your decisions was key. Making the right choice was harder," Jansen said.

Jansen also highlighted the contributions of Rabada and Harmer, saying their performances created pressure within the team and motivated him to contribute.

"Every wicket was different. Seeing KG running and doing his thing with flow, Harmy (Harmer) turning the ball also puts a good kind of pressure on you to do well for the guy next to you. I am very happy to see the hard work I am putting in coming off. About extending it all for as long as possible. It is about putting the team in winning position. If we win and if I can contribute, I am a happy man," he added.

South Africa's 176-run victory in the final Test at Newlands sealed a 2-1 series win over Australia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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